A group of over 100 vehicles, including transport trucks, left Campbell River early today (Jan. 29), in a convoy headed to Victoria to participate in Vancouver Island’s version of the ‘Freedom Rally.’

The convoy participants met at the Shell gas station on Brant Drive, before proceeding south on Highway 19 and then moving over to Highway 19A, where they proceeded south as a group.

