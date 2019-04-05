MPs have voted in favour of Bill S-203, also known as the ‘Free Willy’ bill. Photo supplied

‘Free Willy’ bill demands end to whale captivity

MPs vote in favour of Bill S-203

A bill to ban whale and dolphin captivity in Canada appears to be on its way to receiving Royal Assent in Ottawa. MPs voted in favour of Bill S-203, affectionately known as the ‘Free Willy’ bill, Tuesday in the House of Commons.

“In captivity, cetaceans suffer confinement, isolation, health problems and reduced lifespans,” Courtenay-Alberni NDP MP Gord Johns said. “All the facts are there. Given the evidence, it doesn’t make sense. Captive facilities can’t provide for their social and biological needs.”

A single amendment to the bill would have required a re-vote in the Senate, where S-203 languished for years.

The bill was tabled in 2015.

“The Conservatives tried to kill it,” Johns said. “It finally made its way to the House just recently after three-and-a-half years. Any amendment would have killed the bill, essentially.”

He credits the thousands of Canadians, many in his riding, who lobbied their offices in the name of animal welfare.

“We spent a lot of time working the phones,” Johns said. “It was high drama at Fisheries and Oceans committee.”

He also credits the offices of Green Party leader Elizabeth May, and NDP MP/Fisheries Critic Fin Donnelly for helping push the bill through.

“It’s an historic piece of animal rights legislation that people have been trying to advance for many years. It was incredible to see not just across the country, but internationally, the amount of people that were involved, that wanted to see this legislation in place…We’re elated.”

The bill will soon come back to the House for a vote.

Besides banning captivity, Bill S-203 includes a grandfather clause for animals already in facilities in Canada. It would permit research, the rescue of animals in distress, and ban breeding and trade of reproductive materials.

Previous story
Victoria necropsy on grey whale aims to unlock secrets of its death
Next story
Bernie Sanders calls Trump a racist before Apollo event

Just Posted

Campbell River Search and Rescue happy to see new provincial funding

‘It allows us to concentrate on what we are here to do: skillfully respond to the needs of others’

Images released by Campbell River Crime Stoppers following alleged theft at liquor store

RCMP seeking public’s help in identifying man following shoplifting incident

‘Important’ historical film comes to Tidemark Theatre

In the Land of the Headhunters, the oldest surviving film made in Canada, screens April 12

Hospital funding system called into question at North Island forum

Changes could increase volume of patients treated, says UBC prof

‘It breaks our hearts and spirits’: North Island health care advocates decry overcrowded hospitals

Capacity increased to 105 beds at Campbell River hospital; Island Health says more efforts underway

VIDEO: Local man rescues dog from cougars near Campbell River

Mike Germunstad grabbed dog by ‘the scruff of the neck’ as cougar approached

Province concerned over allegations of B.C. social worker with fake degree

The ministry has issued a statement regarding Robert Riley Saunder’s employment

Museum, hospital expansion to use mass timber, John Horgan says

Premier calls for new strategies for Interior forest companies

Vancouver Island’s only adoption agency closes after 30 years

Choices Adoption and Counselling will close on May 31

‘Free Willy’ bill demands end to whale captivity

MPs vote in favour of Bill S-203

B.C. epilepsy patient refuses to leave Vancouver hospital until needs are met

Tavia Marlatt is scheduled to meet with Langley Memorial Hospital officials on Friday, April 5.

VIDEO: Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos organ donor

The ‘Logan Boulet Effect’ inspired more than 100,000 Canadians to register as organ donors

Victoria necropsy on grey whale aims to unlock secrets of its death

Large grey whale found dead off the coast of Vancouver Island April 4

MLA calls for regional plan, amid third report of homeless patient taxied to Fraser Valley

Regional plan could also help prevent one community from becoming a ‘hub’ of homelessness MLA says ‘regional plan’ including wrap-around services will help end hospitals’ shuffling of homeless

Most Read