Free summer concerts returning to Spirit Square

Local acts to be featured Wednesday evenings from July 28 to Aug. 18

The Mark Crissinger (pictured) Blues Band is one of the acts for the summer concert series at Spirit Square (File photo by Don Bodger)

Live music is returning to Spirit Square this summer.

The City of Campbell River’s recreation and culture department is organizing four Wednesday evening (7 to 9 p.m.) concerts, starting July 28 and held each week until Aug. 18.

“This great news comes with a huge welcome back to all the musicians, and all the people who’ve enjoyed these concerts for so many years,” says Mayor Andy Adams. “We’re all looking forward to seeing more people downtown as the heart of our community gets hopping with live music, events and post-pandemic community fun again.”

Each concert will feature local musicians from a range of styles — from Cuban and folk fusion to blues. The line-up includes locals Brodie Dawson, Luke Blu Guthrie and Anela Kahiamoe, Sweet SantaFe from the Comox Valley and the Mark Crissinger Blues Band from Duncan.

“We’re encouraging people to bring their lawn chairs or find a spot on the grass to sit and enjoy an evening of summer music,” says Linda Nagle, the City’s special events program coordinator. ”You might also consider picking up food from one of our many downtown restaurants to add to the experience.”

Performance information can be found online at www.spiritsquare.ca or the City of Campbell River or Campbell River Spirit Square Facebook pages.

