Free refills out, limited seating in – Landmark Cinemas to reopen select B.C. locations July 3

Landmark Cinemas locations in Campbell River and Courtney are set to re-open with adaptations on July 3, 2020. Pixabay Image

The movie theatre experience is going to look a lot different when cinemas re-open in B.C. next week.

At Landmark Cinemas locations in Campbell River and Courtenay, seating will be reduced by at least half. In theatres with recliner seats, like in Courtenay, seating will be reduced by over 50 per cent, with alternating “loveseat” configurations blocked off. Theatres with traditional seating, like in Campbell River, will see capacity reduced by 75 per cent with seats available in pairs and with three seats blocked off in between.

Cohort groups and same-household families will be able to sit together, Landmark Cinemas said.

Staff will be wearing personal protective equipment and while masks are not necessary to view films, “guests are encouraged to wear one if they deem it appropriate,” the company said.

Lobby seating has been removed and the company is asking people not to arrive more than 20 minutes before their show starts.

Here's how seating will look at Landmark Cinemas when locations reopen in Campbell River and Courtenay next week (July 3). pic.twitter.com/bI3oNwyND8 — Marissa Tiel (@marissatiel) June 24, 2020

Customers are encouraged to buy their tickets online, or to use one of the kiosks. Contactless payment is preferred.

Some of the concession options may be curtailed and there won’t be any free refills offered on popcorn or drinks in order to limit physical contact, Landmark Cinemas said.

There will be signage promoting physical distancing and hand sanitizer throughout the theatre.

If you’re experiencing any symptoms cold or flu symptoms like fever, cough, trouble breathing or a sore throat, stay home, the company said.

Other Landmark Cinemas locations opening on Vancouver Island include Nanaimo and Port Alberni.

All movies tickets are currently available at a flat rate of $5 each. Theatres are still finalizing which films will be available and when they’ll be scheduled.

