People riding BC Transit buses in Campbell River with children under the age of six on April 20 will ride for free. Black Press File Photo

Free buses next Friday for Campbell River Children’s Health Fair

Those traveling with a child six or under ride free from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aprill 20

If you’re on your way to the Children’s Health Fair at Robron Centre next Friday, BC Transit is covering your ticket.

The company has announced that anyone traveling with children six years of age or under on April 20 will ride free from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Exhibitors at the Children’s Health Fair will provide information, tips and resources to raise healthy, active children.

There will also be free on-site vision, dental, speech and development milestone screening for children.

To learn more about the fair, visit crfamilynetwork.ca and for more information on transit schedules, routes and fares in Campbell River, visit bctransit.com/campbell-river

Previous story
Long service recognized, new recruits added to Campbell River Fire Department
Next story
Fail to pay child support in B.C? Lose your driver’s licence

Just Posted

Long service recognized, new recruits added to Campbell River Fire Department

City recognizes firefighters at recent ceremony at Maritime Heritage Centre

City of Campbell River hopes education will encourage compliance with new invasives bylaw

Series of articles throughout May to inform property on dealing with noxious weeds

Deadline approches for NIC scholarship applications

Record number of awards available for Campbell River students interested in attending NIC next year

Rotary Honours Concert celebrates the best of young performing artists

Rotary celebrated the best of the best young performers on Saturday evening… Continue reading

Winter Harbour: survival on edge of Vancouver Island

BIG READ: one of the Island’s most remote communites to focus on eco-tourism as industry leaves

Vancouver Island talent show Who’s Got Talent comes to a close

Nanaimo’s Gracie Hooper took home the $500 grand prize

David Eby calls Alberta’s ‘bluff’ on pipeline restrictions

Saskatchewan also plans restrictions on B.C. fuel shipments

B.C. woman who set kids on fire granted day parole

Donna Hysop is serving a life sentence after being convicted of second-degree murder and attempted murder

Unions threatening strike action against CP Rail

IBEW and Teamsters Canada Rail Conference seeking new collective agreements.

Is Canada losing its love for Tim Hortons?

One-third of Canadians say they think less of the franchise, poll says

Sex robots could help your marriage: UBC prof

Economics professor writes about demands of the modern marriage in new book

Fail to pay child support in B.C? Lose your driver’s licence

New government bill would allow ICBC to cancel your licence if you don’t make payments

Lululemon names new chief financial officer, search continues for new CEO

Vancouver-based clothing company has appointed Patrick Guido to the position

Humboldt Broncos will continue to accept donations after GoFundMe closes

130,000 individuals, businesses from Canada and beyond donated $20 to $50,000 to GoFundMe campaign

Most Read