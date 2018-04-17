Free buses next Friday for Campbell River Children’s Health Fair

Those traveling with a child six or under ride free from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aprill 20

People riding BC Transit buses in Campbell River with children under the age of six on April 20 will ride for free. Black Press File Photo

If you’re on your way to the Children’s Health Fair at Robron Centre next Friday, BC Transit is covering your ticket.

The company has announced that anyone traveling with children six years of age or under on April 20 will ride free from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Exhibitors at the Children’s Health Fair will provide information, tips and resources to raise healthy, active children.

There will also be free on-site vision, dental, speech and development milestone screening for children.

To learn more about the fair, visit crfamilynetwork.ca and for more information on transit schedules, routes and fares in Campbell River, visit bctransit.com/campbell-river