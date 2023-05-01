Tucker Carlson, then-host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio in New York, March 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Richard Drew

Fox says documentary about Canadian ‘tyranny’ won’t air after Tucker Carlson’s exit

Carlson’s abrupt departure from Fox News last week derailed its release plans

Does Tucker Carlson really think the United States should invade its northern neighbour to free it from the tyranny of Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government?

A Fox News documentary focused on that question was set to be released today, but Canadians may not get a chance to find out the answer.

The trailer for the program featured People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier and prominent members of the “Freedom Convoy” movement talking about the country’s COVID-19 restrictions.

But Carlson’s abrupt departure from Fox News last week derailed its release plans.

A spokesperson for Fox says the documentary will not air — and a former U.S. ambassador to Canada says that’s a good thing.

Bruce Heyman says Carlson’s presence in the media landscape was dangerous for American democracy.

READ MORE: Tucker Carlson, Fox News’ most popular host, out at network

