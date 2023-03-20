Fourth annual Small Planet Energy Clean up Contest kicks off in Campbell River March 20

The fourth annual Small Planet Clean Up Contest started Monday in Campbell River.

Campbell River-based Small Planet Energy is running a contest that gives participants one month to clean up the roads, trails, forests, beaches and outdoor spaces in Campbell River.

The contest runs from March 20 until April 30, and over $5,000 in cash prizes are available to be won. This year’s goal is to have the entire Campbell River, Comox Valley Regional District and surrounding forests cleaned up in six weeks.

The rules are simple. From now until Sunday, April 30 at 6 p.m.:

1. Take before and after photos of garbage you find and clean up anywhere in the Campbell River/Comox Valley Strathcona Regional District.

2. Submit your photos on our contest page at https://smallplanetenergy.ca/small-planet-energy-clean-up-contest-2023/ (Multiple entries are encouraged).

3. Contact cleanup organizer Tara Jordan for biodegradable garbage bags, CVRD tipping fee waiver forms, (to waive the dump fees), to recommend areas that are in need of a cleanup or for any other questions – 250-202-7446 or tara@smallplanetenergy.ca.

4. Get outside and make a positive difference by being a part of the solution today. Spread the word!

The event was started in 2020, with 18 people participating and cash prizes amounting to $300. It has grown ever since, with 157 people participating in 2021, then 855 in 2022. The prize money comes from local sponsors, and will be split between the top three groups. The participant who bring in the most garbage will receive $2,000, second prize will get $1,000 and third is $500.

There will also be “$100 for the top children’s clean ups and gift certificates for the runners up,” a release from Small Planet Energy says. “Bonus points will be awarded for entries who must overcome obstacles (transportation barriers, physical limitations or garbage transported across distances or other barriers, etc).”

“For many of us, this time of year is when we are spending a lot more time in the forest and trails around Vancouver Island and are finding that there is a lot of garbage where there shouldn’t be,” the release says. “April 22, 2023, marks the 53rd annual celebration of Earth Day, which is a global movement that now includes 193 countries and over 1 billion participants, around the world.

“We’re hoping this challenge will continue to inspire people to help clean up the Campbell River and Comox Valley Regional District, and this beautiful small planet that we all care so much about!”

Small Planet Energy is still accepting donations for prizes, and those interested can contact Tara Jordan at tara@smallplanetenergy.ca.

