(Black Press file image)

Four seriously injured in B.C. bus crash, 12 others in stable condition

Cpl. Craig Douglass of Prince George RCMP says the accident happened on Highway 97 near Mitchell Road around 3:45 p.m.

Authorities say 16 people were taken to hospital, four of them seriously hurt, after a bus crashed Thursday north of Prince George.

BC Emergency Health Services says three people were in critical condition and one was in serious condition.

The agency says on Twitter the 12 others were in stable condition.

Libby Brown of BC Emergency Health Services says 16 other people were uninjured and transported from the scene by bus.

Cpl. Craig Douglass of Prince George RCMP says the accident happened on Highway 97 near Mitchell Road around 3:45 p.m. and road conditions were slippery at the time.

Canfor says the bus was transporting employees from Prince George to its Polar Sawmill when it was involved in an accident.

Douglass says they got a report of a vehicle off-road collision involving a bus, but when they got to the scene they determined the bus was the only vehicle involved.

Douglass says snow and rain were falling in the area at the time of the crash with temperature close to freezing.

Eryn Collins, a spokeswoman for Northern Health, says the injured were transported to the University Hospital of Northern British Columbia in Prince George.

Collins says the hospital had initiated a code orange, which is part of a hospital’s emergency response planning for a mass casualty incident, but it was called off about an hour later.

Drive BC, the provincial government’s road advisory service, says Highway 97 was limited to single-lane alternating traffic Thursday night because of a vehicle incident about 22 kilometres north of Prince George.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Turn your clocks back: Daylight Saving time ends Sunday

Just Posted

Turn your clocks back: Daylight Saving time ends Sunday

Don’t forget to turn back your clock, change your batteries

No charges pending after driver confronts picket line in Campbell River

Police suggest the incident might be more a matter of mediation

MP Blaney says NDP pushing for federal action on housing, climate change

New Democrat concerned about hate speech, dairy farmers and criminal records for cannabis

Grieg Seafood invests $2.1 million in ‘feed house’ northwest of Campbell River

Aquaculture executive says he’s confident about industry amid new regulations

Campbell River City Council urged to ban plastic bags

Four local organizations have co-signed a letter, hoping to spur action on reducing plastic use

Fashion Fridays: 5 Ways to Wear Your Turtleneck

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Greyhound exit leaves gap for homeless, domestic violence shelters

Greyhound wound down all but one of its routes in Western Canada on Wednesday

Four seriously injured in B.C. bus crash, 12 others in stable condition

Cpl. Craig Douglass of Prince George RCMP says the accident happened on Highway 97 near Mitchell Road around 3:45 p.m.

Trudeau reassures business leaders on Trans Mountain pipeline’s future

The prime minister made the comments in Vancouver this week

Tofino, Ucluelet, Swiftsure facing likely fishing closures in 2019

“They’ll be some pretty fast and furious decision making over the next five months or so.”

Tories, NDP, push bill that would improve mental-health support for jurors

The Alberta MP said the jury-secrecy rule prevents jurors from seeking help

Trudeau announces funding to build nuclear medicine hub in B.C.

The new 2,500-square-metre building in Vancouver will house a particle accelerator

VIDEO: Moms Gone Wild thrill Canucks crowd

Flash mob Thriller routine at Rogers Centre on Halloween night.

Canucks Report: Vancouver finishes October atop Pacific Division

Rookie sensation Pettersson produces 10 points in 8 games

Most Read