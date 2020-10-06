RCMP say they saved four people from apparent overdoses at the Campbell River Courthouse on Oct. 5. Google maps

Four overdose victims expected to survive after police intervention in Campbell River

Victims were located at the courthouse last night

Four apparent overdose victims are expected to survive after police intervention.

Campbell River RCMP responded to a report of a woman who had possibly overdosed at the Campbell River Courthouse downtown just before 10 p.m. on Oct. 5.

When they arrived, they found four people who had overdosed, a press release said.

Const. Maury Tyre said the situation shows the dangers of opioid drug abuse.

“In this case, the four people were very fortunate that someone found them in distress or it could easily have been the end of their lives.”

RCMP used Narcan on one of the individuals. They were all transported to the Campbell River hospital by BC Ambulance and are expected to survive.

RELATED: Parallel crises: How COVID-19 exacerbated B.C.’s drug overdose emergency

RELATED: Spreading overdose awareness through stories and empty purple chairs

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

overdose crisisRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Toddler dies after car crash that sent mother to hospital in Coquitlam
Next story
B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP launches platform with $1,000 COVID relief payments

Just Posted

Facey embarks on election campaign for BC Liberals

Five-year, around-the-world sailing voyage prepares him for the stormy seas of politics

MP Rachel Blaney tables two environmental petitions in Ottawa

Green New Deal and Forestry Pesticides two topics of petitions

RCMP request public assistance in locating two people in connection with graffiti incident

The Campbell River RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two… Continue reading

Four overdose victims expected to survive after police intervention in Campbell River

Victims were located at the courthouse last night

Campbell River School District outlines COVID-19 notification protocol

No cases of COVID-19 have been found in Campbell River classrooms

B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; officials say curve is flattening

No new health-care facility or community outbreaks

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Vancouver Island climate activist asks B.C.’s top doc to look into jail COVID-19 protocols

Following arrest, Extinction Rebellion co-founder writes Bonnie Henry about his Nanaimo experience

COVID testing up for youth but B.C.’s top doctor says in-classroom transmission low

No youth or children have died due to the virus, and hospitalizations are less than one per cent.

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Anti-mask protest at Kelowna schools ‘disappointing,’ says superintendent

‘We live in a country where people have a right to free speech — that’s why we educate them’ - SD23 superintendent

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP vows log quotas, community building fund

Forest, industrial communities look for help in election platforms

Guitarist Eddie Van Halen dead at age 65 after long battle with cancer

Rocker had formed Van Halen in the 1970s with his brother

Most Read