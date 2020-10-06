Four overdose victims expected to survive after police intervention in Campbell River

Victims were located at the courthouse last night

Four apparent overdose victims are expected to survive after police intervention.

Campbell River RCMP responded to a report of a woman who had possibly overdosed at the Campbell River Courthouse downtown just before 10 p.m. on Oct. 5.

When they arrived, they found four people who had overdosed, a press release said.

Const. Maury Tyre said the situation shows the dangers of opioid drug abuse.

“In this case, the four people were very fortunate that someone found them in distress or it could easily have been the end of their lives.”

RCMP used Narcan on one of the individuals. They were all transported to the Campbell River hospital by BC Ambulance and are expected to survive.

