Four-hour ferry delay on Buckley Bay-Denman Island route

Due to a mechanical issue with the Baynes Sound Connector ferry, there is a four-hour wait to get to Denman Island.

Around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, BC Ferries reported the cable ferry is experiencing issues with the head shieve. As a result, the vessel will hold in dock at Buckley Bay for approximately four hours.

They added maintenance engineers are currently addressing the issue and anticipate the fix to be complete at around 7 p.m.

Customers waiting in their vehicles near the ferry terminal in Buckley Bay said there is at least a three-sailing wait and that cars are starting to pile up, and are not far from reaching the Island Highway.

Customers have been told there will be additional sailings on the MV Kahloke for those travelling between Denman and Hornby Island.

In early 2016, the Buckley Bay-Denman Island route was overhauled with the $15-million, 78.5 metre cable ferry which replaced the self-propelled MV Quinitsa, with the capability of carrying 50 vehicles and 150 passengers.