Four-hour ferry delay on Buckley Bay-Denman Island route

BC Ferries reported the cable ferry is experiencing issues with the head shieve.

The Baynes Sound Connector cable ferry, which replaced the Quinitsa.

Due to a mechanical issue with the Baynes Sound Connector ferry, there is a four-hour wait to get to Denman Island.

Around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, BC Ferries reported the cable ferry is experiencing issues with the head shieve. As a result, the vessel will hold in dock at Buckley Bay for approximately four hours.

They added maintenance engineers are currently addressing the issue and anticipate the fix to be complete at around 7 p.m.

Customers waiting in their vehicles near the ferry terminal in Buckley Bay said there is at least a three-sailing wait and that cars are starting to pile up, and are not far from reaching the Island Highway.

Customers have been told there will be additional sailings on the MV Kahloke for those travelling between Denman and Hornby Island.

In early 2016, the Buckley Bay-Denman Island route was overhauled with the $15-million, 78.5 metre cable ferry which replaced the self-propelled MV Quinitsa, with the capability of carrying 50 vehicles and 150 passengers.

Previous story
B.C. school’s pledge to ban sex outside of heterosexual marriage now optional for students
Next story
Vehicle catches fire near Vancouver Island provincial park

Just Posted

Resident’s water rate case against City, SRD sneaks in under deadline

Case should continue in Supreme Court this fall

Community garden at Campbell River’s new hospital study needs volunteers

Project will provide input into the design of the garden at the facility

VIDEO & PICS: Campbell River holds its first Highland Gathering

Campbell River’s first Highland Gathering went off without a hitch last weekend… Continue reading

Campbell River raises $10,000 for hospital in Scrap Metal Challenge

Grand total over first seven years of event is nearing $100,000

UPDATED: More than 35 wildfires burning on North Island

Air quality advisory remains in effect for Campbell River

VIDEO & PICS: Campbell River holds its first Highland Gathering

Campbell River’s first Highland Gathering went off without a hitch last weekend… Continue reading

Four-hour ferry delay on Buckley Bay-Denman Island route

BC Ferries reported the cable ferry is experiencing issues with the head shieve.

‘It’s like a party in your mouth’

B.C. creator’s Milkshake Burger makes its debut at the PNE

Eastern Vancouver Island now under Level 4 drought conditions

Province urges water conservation

From pop culture to medieval times: PNE starts this weekend

The fair runs from Aug. 18 to Sept. 3

Vehicle catches fire near Vancouver Island provincial park

Fire shut down Highway 4 in both directions

Get involved in the Great Canadian Bumble Bee Count

Environmental organization develops app to help with the nationwide count

Pesticides linked to bee deaths will be phased out in Canada, sources say

Neonicotinoids, or neonics, are a class of pesticides used by farmers and hobby gardeners alike

Wildfire smoke blankets B.C. and Alberta, prompting air quality advisories

About 25 new wildfires were sparked between Monday morning and midday Tuesday

Most Read