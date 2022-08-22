A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver, on January 9, 2021. Police say four men have been arrested after two guns were seized from a tent in a Downtown Eastside street encampment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver, on January 9, 2021. Police say four men have been arrested after two guns were seized from a tent in a Downtown Eastside street encampment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Four arrested after Vancouver police say guns found in encampment tent

Investigators believe weapons were being used for protection and to intimidate others in the camp

Vancouver police say four men have been arrested after two guns were seized from a tent in a Downtown Eastside street encampment.

Police say the weapons found in the tent near East Hastings and Carrall Street included a loaded shotgun.

The department says in a statement that officers, assisted by its Emergency Response Team, raided the tent around 8 a.m. Sunday after receiving a tip that guns and drugs were inside.

Investigators believe the weapons were being used for protection and to intimidate others in the encampment.

Sgt. Steve Addison says police have become “increasingly concerned” about public safety in and around the encampment.

A 40-year-old from Vancouver, a 23-year-old from Burnaby and two men in their 20s from Surrey are due in court in October to face multiple charges.

“Violence against the public and against our officers is on the rise throughout the Downtown Eastside, and the proliferation of guns in the encampment increases the risk to everyone,” Addison said in the statement.

The street encampment is in the process of being dismantled by city workers after Vancouver’s fire chief ordered it taken down due to fire and safety concerns.

RELATED: At least 40 people displaced by explosion and fire in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

gunsPovertyVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Out-of-control fire near Woss grows to 25 hectares
Next story
VIDEO: Canadian Medical Association’s first Indigenous leader takes helm

Just Posted

The fire in question, located just east of Tahsis on this map, has grown to 25 hectares since Aug. 22. Photo courtesy BC Wildfire Dashboard
Out-of-control fire near Woss grows to 25 hectares

Ready for a great day of golf is ex-NHLer Clayton Stoner (centre) and Campbell River Special Olympic athletes who served as caddies during the 33rd annual Howie Meeker Golf Classic at Campbell River Golf and Country Club on Saturday, Aug. 20. Stoner has taken over as host of the popular fundraiser since Meeker’s passing Nov. 8, 2020. Photo by Alistair Taylor
Howie Meeker Golf Classic continues supporting Campbell River Special Olympics

A persistent rumour that homeless people are being bused to Campbell River has its own version in many other B.C. communities. Black Press photo
Ticket to ride: ‘No evidence’ homeless people are being bused to Campbell River

Jim Abram, pictured in 2017, is stepping back from his long-time role as Discovery Islands, Mainland Inlets director for the Strathcona Regional District. File photo
Long-time Strathcona Regional District director Jim Abram not seeking re-election