Four arrested after undercover operation at Campbell River pawn shops and second hand stores

Campbell River RCMP conducted an undercover operation involving stolen property in December 2018, specifically looking at the practices of local area pawn shops and second hand stores.

The lengthy investigation led to the arrest of four local area pawn shop employees from two different stores on July 11, RCMP spokesperson Const. Maury Tyre says in a press release.

All the staff involved face the same criminal accusation in court on August 26 in Campbell River: Attempt to Possess Stolen Property contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada. RCMP are not releasing the names of the accused and the specific businesses as charges have not yet been formally laid.

RCMP reminded everybody that knowingly possessing stolen goods or purchasing stolen goods are crimes in Canada.

“Purchasing these stolen goods supports the ongoing thefts in our community,” Tyre says. “Finding out that this purchasing may have been conducted by legitimate businesses in the community is quite disappointing.”

The community is asked if they have evidence of criminal activity to call the Campbell River RCMP. If they wish to remain anonymous they can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Names have not been released pending formal laying of charges, so it is inappropriate to speculate on or name individuals and businesses you believe may be involved. Comments doing so will be removed.

