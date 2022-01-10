Foul play suspected in the disappearance of Comox Valley man

It has been almost two years, and investigators now suspect foul play in the disappearance of John Wesley Edwards (“Wes”) who was last seen in Courtenay on March 20th, 2020.

“Investigators have been actively following up on tips, interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence since the initial Missing Person report was received in 2020” said Cpl. Matt Holst, Comox Valley RCMP Major Crime Unit. “Recently, new information has surfaced that Wes may have died as the result of foul play. His disappearance remains a priority for us to investigate.”

Wes was 45 years old when he disappeared. He is 5’9” tall, weighs approximately 145 pounds with blonde/grey hair and blue eyes.

As this investigation continues to move forward, the Comox Valley RCMP Major Crime Unit would like to ask anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it might seem, to come forward and speak with police.

If you have any information about the disappearance of John Wesley Edwards (“Wes”), please call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321 and quote Police file number 2020-6597.

–Comox Valley RCMP

