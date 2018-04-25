Lyall Hanson

Former Social Credit MLA dies at 88

Lyall Hanson was mayor of Vernon in 1981 and moved to provincial politics from 1986-96

A former Vernon mayor and MLA has died.

Lyall Hanson died Monday at age 88 following a lengthy illness.

Hanson was mayor of Vernon, starting in 1981, before entering provincial politics in 1986, becoming a Social Credit MLA in the Okanagan-North riding from 1986 to 1991, and then Okanagan-Vernon from 1991-96.

He served under Premier Bill Vander Zalm as Minister of Labour and Consumer Affairs from 1986 to 1989, and Minister of Municipal Affairs from 1989 to 1991.

“Lyall was one of the finest people I had the pleasure of serving with during all of my long political involvement,” said Vander Zalm from his Lower Mainland home Wednesday evening.

“He was straight, honest and a good guy. I’m sorry to hear of his passing.”

Current Vernon-Monashee Liberal MLA Eric Foster paid tribute to Hanson in the Legislature Tuesday.

“Lyall was the mayor of Vernon before he was an MLA, a tireless supporter of our community at that time, and certainly, after he retired from provincial politics,” said Foster. “To many of us in those days — younger, aspiring politicians — he was a great mentor and a source of a lot of knowledge.

“At the end of the Socred era, Lyall was one of the few Socreds that we managed to get re-elected.”

He was named interim leader for the Social Credit party in 1994 but soon after joined the Reform Party.

Anne Clarke served with Hanson on Vernon council and succeeded Hanson as mayor in 1986.

“Lyall was the one who encouraged me to run for mayor,” said Clarke. “He was a really good businessman, full of common sense. Whenever we had reports from staff, his approach was very business-like and down to earth.

“We worked well with council as a team. We could give input and he would change his mind on something if he heard something that made sense.”

No details on a funeral service have been announced.

Previous story
WATCH: Officers recognized at 10th anniversary of anti-impaired driving program

Just Posted

Saratoga Speedway celebrates its 50th opening night of racing May 5

In 1968 the central Vancouver Island communities and business came together to… Continue reading

A true beauty of a performance

Standing room only at Carihi’s Beauty and the Beast

City of Campbell River encouraged to make electric vehicle charging stations mandatory

Letter to council from various groups says bylaws should be amended to require charging stations

Parents show up to continue discussions about SOGI123 in Campbell River

Parents once again made presentations concerning the implementation of the government-mandated Sexual… Continue reading

Indigenous Education Advisory council presents Indigenous student policy to Campbell River School District board

The principal of Indigenous Education for the Campbell River School District presented… Continue reading

Ken Lavigne sings the songs of three knights – Webber, McCartney and John

VIDEO ADDED: Ken serves up an intro to his upcoming tour

Former Social Credit MLA dies at 88

Lyall Hanson was mayor of Vernon in 1981 and moved to provincial politics from 1986-96

WATCH: Officers recognized at 10th anniversary of anti-impaired driving program

Alexa’s Team has grown from 26 members in 2008 to the current 2,400

Police searching for escaped prisoner in B.C.

Ralph Whitfield Morris, 83, is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder

B.C. set to introduce pot laws, but years of fine tuning likely: minister

Legislation regulating recreational marijuana is expected to be introduced Thursday

Arrests made after truck crashes into unmarked police cars in Nanaimo

Two men facing numerous charges after allegedly fleeing scene on the mid-island

Canadian driver uses lawn chair as driver’s seat, gets caught

Ontario police detachment caught the male driver during a traffic stop

B.C. moves to restrict pill presses in opioid battle

Minister Mike Farnworth says federal law doesn’t go far enough

VIDEO: Vets, volunteers set up vaccination station for sick bunnies

Volunteers, vets try to stop spread of lethal virus

Most Read