Former Campbell River Storm owner given a six month conditional sentence for assaulting coach

The former co-owner of the Campbell River Storm was given a six month conditional sentence on Dec. 15 for assault causing bodily harm.

Kevin Ronald Spooner was found guilty of assaulting Lee Stone, Storm head coach and general manager, in an incident in December of 2015. Spooner was convicted by Judge Catherine Crockett in Campbell River Provincial Court on April 12, 2017.

The six month conditional sentence means Spooner is serving a six month sentence at his place of residence in Campbell River instead of in prison.

Spooner is required to stay within his house or on his lot 24 hours a day for the duration of his sentence. He is not allowed to contact Stone or Linda Lahtinen, his ex-wife and current Storm owner. He is also banned from possessing or consuming alcohol, drugs or any other intoxicating substances except in accordance with medical prescriptions.

Spooner was also ordered to provide DNA, as well as report for sample collection to ensure he is abstaining from consumption of drugs, alcohol or any other intoxicating substance.

Following the six month sentence Spooner will be on probation for a year, which includes orders of no contact with Stone and Lahtinen, no alcohol or drug possession or consumption, no attending a liquorstore, bar, pub, lounge, nightclub beer garden or any other business from where minors aren’t allowed due to the liquor licence and a five year firearm prohibition.

The charges arose after a Spooner Construction Christmas party held at the Chances Playtime Gaming Casino. During the trial, the court heard evidence about acrimony between Spooner and his then-estranged wife Linda at the party. Evidence was given of harsh words, accusations and verbal altercations giving rise to the charges of uttering threats. Spooner was acquitted of uttering threats.

The court also heard evidence that Spooner left the party around 10 p.m. in an agitated state and went to Stone’s residence, a house provided to him by the Spooners as a condition of his employment.

It was there that he got into a physical altercation with Stone, resulting in injuries to Stone and attendance by police.

– With files by Alistair Taylor

