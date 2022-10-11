Former Campbell River resident on the ballot in Victoria

Jason Jones and six others look to bring accountablity back to council’s office under ‘VIVA Victoria’ banner.

It’s civic election season again in B.C., but this time there is a Campbell River born candidate running in Victoria’s municipal election for city council.

Jason Jones was born in Campbell River to Ken and Juanita Jones, and raised with his three younger siblings and with extended family all over the region.

He went to a number of schools in and around Campbell River, finishing with Southgate Secondary in 1993.

He was involved with the local Fish and Wildlife Association assisting in their initatitives with regard to clean waterways and animal protection.

In 1995 he left his home, and Canada behind, planning to backpack Asia for a year. This, however, turned into an adventure of nearly a decade, travelling to not only Asia but the United States as well.

Returning to Canada in 2004 he lived in Vancouver for two years, before returning to Vancouver Island and settling in Victoria in 2006. He has lived in Fernwood since then and has found it a great community to call home.

While following his many artistic passions, he’s found setting and achieving one’s goals to be incredibly life enriching and empowering.

Within his own life, Jason has spent many hours volunteering and offering his time to help others do the same, understanding many just need a fresh perspective on a problem to help one solve it.

For the last few years he has been working with seniors in an independent living complex in downtown Victoria.

Jones has worked above and beyond, becoming a valuable teammate.

He’s also a shop steward representing his fellow co-workers.

Having overcome many of life’s challenges, with hard work and a slice of stubbornness, Jones sees himself as having the determination to tackle his biggest challenge yet.

He is presently running alongside 36 other candidates all vying for only eight councilor seats.

He’s not alone, though, as a team of great people are behind him, and with six other candidates running beside him on the ballot under the banner of VIVA Victoria.

Together they are running to bring accessibility, affordability and accountability to Victoria, something they say that the current elected officials lack, having only an 18 per cent approval rating on the last public poll.

