Police executed a search warrant at the Devils Army Clubhouse on Petersen road in Campbell River on August 10, 2017. File photo

Police executed a search warrant at the Devils Army Clubhouse on Petersen road in Campbell River on August 10, 2017. File photo

Former Campbell River Devils Army president convicted of 2016 first-degree murder

Guilty verdict delivered March 15 in the 2016 death of John Dillon Brown near Sayward

Former Campbell River Devils Army Motorcycle Club president Ricky Alexander has been convicted of first-degree murder.

Richard Ernest Alexander was convicted by a jury on March 15 in the death of John Dillon Brown, which took place on March 11, 2016 near Sayward. Sentencing is scheduled to occur today at 2 p.m, according to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Police arrested Alexander in October, 2018 for the homicide of Brown, who was found deceased in his car near Sayward on March 12, 2016.

The trial began on April 19, 2021 in B.C. Supreme Court in Victoria.

More to come.

RELATED: Murder trial into 2016 Campbell River killing underway in Victoria

Police make arrest in connection with 2016 Vancouver Island homicide


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local NewsNews

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Supreme Court agrees to hear appeal from media over Quebec secret trial
Next story
RCMP arrest 6, seize fentanyl-producing chemicals in 2 B.C. drug busts

Just Posted

Police executed a search warrant at the Devils Army Clubhouse on Petersen road in Campbell River on August 10, 2017. File photo
Former Campbell River Devils Army president convicted of 2016 first-degree murder

The family of Julian Jones, who was shot and killed by a Tofino RCMP officer in February 2021, speak at a gathering on the International Day Against Police Brutality on March 15, 2022. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)
Exhibit honours Jared Lowndes and others killed in interactions with police

People supporting the forestry industry walk down Shoppers Row in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
SRD to set up new natural resources committee

John Hart Dam, Campbell River. BC Hydro photo
Temporary road closures coming up for Strathcona and John Hart dams

Pop-up banner image