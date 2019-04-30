Former B.C. hockey player Giffen Nyren has been charged in connection to an alleged baby snatching in Kelowna. (Kamloops This Week)

UPDATE: Former B.C. hockey player charged in alleged Kelowna baby snatching

Harold Giffen Clarkson Nyren is charged with assault and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer

A former B.C. hockey player has been charged in connection with an alleged baby snatching incident in Kelowna Sunday.

Court files identify Harold Giffen Clarkson Nyren, 30, of Calgary, as having been charged with assault and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

The incident unfolded Sunday afternoon when a man allegedly grabbed a small child being held by its mother on the waterfront at Kerry Park.

After a struggle the man then jumped into Okanagan Lake and swam away.

Mounties then attempted to negotiate with the man who was then resting on a log. Kelowna fire crews were able to help the RCMP arresting the man without further incident.

According to hockeydb.com, Nyren played for the Kamloops Blazers between 2008 and 2010 before playing for the Abbotsford Heat for the 2010-11 season.

He played for American teams and the University of Calgary between 2010 and 2017 before heading to France for the last few seasons.

READ MORE: Alleged Kelowna baby snatcher in custody

Giffen was scheduled to appear at provincial court in Kelowna Tuesday.

He remains in custody.

More to come.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
How to avoid fly-by-night moving companies
Next story
New review of worker safety underway seven years after B.C. mill explosions

Just Posted

Campbell River anti-poverty campaigner thanks community

Sheryl Thompson is grateful for donors who raised more than $37,000 as grandson swam in icy waters

Highway 19 Concerts looks to fill a gap in Campbell River music scene

Series looks to bring in touring musicians who fit between ‘coffee shop’ and ‘Tidemark Theatre’

Vancouver Island Fibre Fest a great weekend of artistic inspiration

Campbell River event ‘a fun and vibrant show with so much going on’

Tributes to workers killed or injured on the job mark Day of Mourning in Campbell River

Two workplace-related deaths in SRD among 131 B.C.-wide in 2018, says WorkSafeBC

Plastic event for Earth Week attracts strong turnout in Campbell River

Four organizations hold event as part of plan to push for local plastic ban

WATCH: Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

New review of worker safety underway seven years after B.C. mill explosions

Attorney general will make public any recommendations related to improving processes or legislation

‘Alt-right’ group uses Fort Langley historic site as meeting place

The group dubbed the Northern Order took a group photo at the iconic Big House

UPDATE: Former B.C. hockey player charged in alleged Kelowna baby snatching

Harold Giffen Clarkson Nyren is charged with assault and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer

Cache Creek man ordered to pay $500K for wildfire that sparked on his property

Brian Cecil Park was originally ordered to pay nearly $922,000 in 2017, but appealed

RCMP arrive at Trans Mountain terminal to arrest protester in tree

A 71-year-old man has set up a “mid-air” protest at Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby

Last day to bid for a BC Ferries boat

The highest bid as of 11 a.m was $120,00 for the Howe Sound Queen

B.C. NDP keeps secret ballot vote for union certifications

Labour code changes aim to protect workers from contract flipping

UPDATE: Reward offered in hopes of finding Vancouver Island baby goat

Owners of Ladysmith’s Yellow Point Farms say two-week-old kid was stolen during goat snuggle session

Most Read