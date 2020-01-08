Registered Massage Therapist Paul Christopher has retired amidst a formal conduct complaint to the College of Massage Therapists of British Columbia. (Facebook)

Formal complaint issued against Victoria massage therapist

Masseur resigns amidst complaint to College of Massage Therapists of BC

A Victoria masseur has retired amidst a formal complaint to B.C.’s massage therapy regulator.

The website for Registered Massage Therapist (RMT) Paul Christopher says he retired effective Jan. 5.

College of Massage Therapists of British Columbia (CMTBC) CEO Eric Wredenhagen confirmed there was a formal complaint against Christopher but would not confirm the nature of the complaint.

“We take complaints of this nature very seriously and we look into them quite thoroughly so we appreciate it when members of the public come forward,” Wredenhagen said.

Wredenhagen also confirmed the masseur had resigned but said even though Christopher, who became an RMT in 1998, has retired, CMTBC can still impose disciplinary actions.

READ ALSO: New trial for James Bay masseur acquitted of sexual assault

“As long as the conduct alleged to have been committed was committed while the person was registered with the college, then the college still has jurisdiction to investigate the matter and take disciplinary action even after the person has resigned.”

Typically, that disciplinary action could include a reprimand, suspension or cancellation of the massage therapist’s license. The disciplinary committee can still implement those penalties against a retired massage therapist, creating a formal record of the investigation and or issuing a bar against them from re-joining the CMTBC.

“The idea is that it protects the public should the person ever choose to re-enter the profession.”

The Victoria Police Department said it could not comment.

READ ALSO: Victoria massage provider acquitted of sexual assault


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP clarify law after B.C. mom ticketed for using dash-mounted phone
Next story
B.C. artist creates special Haida emojis in new phone app

Just Posted

Snow on the horizon for Campbell River

Special weather statement says snow coming Thursday night at low elevations

Nanaimo Buccaneers halt Campbell River Storm’s winning streak

The Campbell River Storm’s 10-game winning streak came to a halt Tuesday… Continue reading

Campbell River Motocross makes changes to outdoor track

Bridge demolished, jump added to course off Hwy. 28

Cheering on Canada

And they took the Campbell River Mirror with them!

BC Assessments only one factor in determining tax increases: City of Campbell River

While the municipal tax increase is set at 2.9 per cent, your mileage may vary

B.C. family of three, college student among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

Transgender activist targets Surrey salon in new human rights complaint

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms to defend She Point Beauty Studio, operating in Surrey and Vancouver

Formal complaint issued against Victoria massage therapist

Masseur resigns amidst complaint to College of Massage Therapists of BC

RCMP clarify law after B.C. mom ticketed for using dash-mounted phone

‘Legislation is clear with respect to using [a] phone while driving,’ says one officer

Fraser Valley hotdog king is donating kidney to a customer

Skully White of Lullys Food Experience in Abbotsford gives boost to customer Tim Hiscock

COLUMN: Something fishy about B.C.’s ever-punctual New Year’s babies

Long odds that babies would be delivered so regularly within first minutes of midnight on Jan. 1

‘Marpole Rapist’ to get day parole in Surrey, victim’s relative warns

Relative of one of Gary Jagur Singh’s 11 victims says dangerous offender to be released on day parole in Surrey on Thursday

B.C. residents still owe $422 million in medical premiums

Canada Revenue Agency sending out tax collection letters

Snowmobile strapped to roof of sedan spotted in Kamloops

RCMP want to talk to driver about ‘questionable’ securement

Most Read