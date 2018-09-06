Ford recalls 340K F-150 trucks in Canada due to seatbelt fire risk

The seatbelt could ignite during a crash

Ford is recalling nearly 340,000 F-150 trucks in Canada due to fears the seatbelt could cause a fire.

According to Transport Canada, the front seat belt could cause a “momentary ignition” of “pretensioner exhaust gases” during a crash.

The ignition could in turn light materials in the B-pillar area, leading to a larger fire.

The recall applies to 2015-2018 model trucks.

READ MORE: Dollarama recalls 500,000 ‘Skip Ball’ toys due to high chemical levels

READ MORE: Bowen Island beers recalled over ‘can defects’

Customers are asked to bring in their Ford F-150s so that dealers can “modify the floor covering and sound insulation and apply heat-resistant tape.”

The Canadian recall comes a month after the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration launched an investigation into seatbelt fires in the same model Ford pickups.

According to the safety administration, they received five complaints of seatbelt fires from drivers.

Of the five fires, two self-extinguished and three trucks were completely destroyed by the fire.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Proportional representation means more B.C. parties, coalitions
Next story
4 dead, including gunman, in Cincinnati bank shooting

Just Posted

Rash of fires in Campbell River’s south end prompts fire safety reminder

Campbell River fire crews have been busy over the past couple of… Continue reading

John Hart Dam levels okay despite hot, dry summer

BC Hydro will release pulse flows in time with salmon runs

Interim Campbell River superintendent has busy first day of school

District hopes to find permanent replacement by mid-October

Campbell River Ratepayers Association launches website in time for municipal election

Just as local residents have had to pay their property taxes for… Continue reading

Arson charge laid in Hornby Island school fire

25-year-old male makes first court appearance

VIDEO: Circus comes to Campbell River

Las Vegas-based circus company traces history back to 1927

Ford recalls 340K F-150 trucks in Canada due to seatbelt fire risk

The seatbelt could ignite during a crash

Netflix hopes to spark buzz at TIFF with big stars, major awards hype

Eight Netflix films will screen at TIFF in the coming days, marking the largest number of movies the company has ever brought to the festival.

Vancouver’s short-term rental listings drop by half after new rules introduced

There are 3,742 active Vancouver listings on sites like Airbnb, compared with about 6,600 in April, when the regulations were introduced, the city said Wednesday.

Proportional representation means more B.C. parties, coalitions

Fraser Institute study examines voting patterns in 30 countries

Canadian backpack makers eye expansion abroad, morph into lifestyle brands

As parents prepare to shell out hundreds of dollars on school supplies ahead of the first day of school, Canadian backpack makers readily await one of the busiest sales seasons for the industry.

B.C. Wildfire Service says some campfire bans could be gone by the weekend

The wildfire service says it is evaluating which bans are still necessary and expects to release more details soon.

Sevens players boycott Rugby Canada sessions, upset at new reorganization

Rugby Canada’s plan to have one centralized pool of men’s players rather than having separate 15s and sevens training squads is off to a rocky start.

Curl BC announces host cities for provincial finals

Ten BC curling championships will be contested in seven different provincial zones

Most Read