Higher grocery prices are expected to hit some stores in Canada soon as a blackout on price increases over the holiday season comes to an end. A person leaves a Toronto supermarket with groceries on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul

Higher grocery prices are expected to hit some stores in Canada soon as a blackout on price increases over the holiday season comes to an end. A person leaves a Toronto supermarket with groceries on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul

Food prices set to increase — again — as blackout on price hikes ends at some stores

Holiday price freeze at pair of big Canadian grocers is ending

Higher grocery prices are expected to hit stores across Canada soon as a blackout on price increases over the holiday season comes to an end.

Last fall, Loblaw Cos. Ltd. said it would freeze prices on all its in-house No Name products until Jan. 31, while Metro Inc. said it would hold prices of most private-label and national brand products steady until Feb. 5.

The lifting of the price freezes comes amid growing consumer outrage over soaring grocery prices in Canada and increasing scrutiny of grocers’ strong profits.

But grocery chains have argued their food margins have remained flat and they are simply passing along higher supplier prices.

Loblaw spokeswoman Catherine Thomas says food inflation has continued and the cost of stocking store shelves keeps going up month after month.

She says the company, which operates multiple banners including Zehrs, Provigo and No Frills, will continue to hold many prices flat and switching to No Name will still save the average family thousands this year.

Groceriesinflation

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Eby ‘optimistic’ about upcoming health care talks in Ottawa; feds keeps cards close to vest
Next story
Hackers follow through with threats to release Okanagan College data

Just Posted

File Photo.
Island Integrated Major Crime investigates homicide on Quadra Island

Recently launched by the Vancouver Island Mental Health Society is a free and confidential drug checking, using a spectrometer to check ingredients in a given sample of drugs. The service is available on Tuesdays and Fridays between 1 p.m and 5 p.m. at the Overdose Prevention Site at 1330 Dogwood Street. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
27 Campbell Riverites lost their lives due to toxic drug poisoning in 2022 — BC Coroners Service

Rotarian Tara Jordan collects donations during last year’s March for Children fundraiser. Photo contributed
Rotarians to be out in force Feb. 11 for annual March for Children

Police say there will be no criminal charges involving a Lethbridge supervised drug consumption site. (File photo)
City of Campbell River prepares for decriminalization by passing ban on public drug consumption