Fog advisory in effect for local highways

Fog is predicted to dissipate by this afternoon

Foggy conditions are being reported for local highways. DriveBC.

Foggy conditions are being reported for local highways. DriveBC.

Drivers are recommended to take care today (Jan. 16), due to foggy highway conditions.

There is an advisory in effect for Highway 19, with fog patches between Sayward and Black Creek, per DriveBC.

Highway 19A also has a DriveBC advisory for fog, between Campbell River and Oyster River.

Fog patches are also being reported for Highway 28, between Campbell River and Gold River.

Fog is anticipated to dissipate this afternoon, per Environment Canada.

READ ALSO: Coast Guard seeking feedback on Cape Mudge foghorn sound


editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Weather

Previous story
Omicron may seem unavoidable, but experts say ‘let it rip’ isn’t the solution
Next story
For some Canadian students, school disruptions have become routine

Just Posted

Foggy conditions are being reported for local highways. DriveBC.
Fog advisory in effect for local highways

A tsunami advisory was issued Jan. 15 around 5 a.m. for coastal B.C. (U.S. Tsunami Warning System image)
UPDATE: All B.C. Tsunami advisories cleared

Refunds will be approved for all user groups affected by the strike. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
SRD to approve all refund requests from user groups affected by Strathcona Gardens strike

Police are reminding Campbell River residents to lock their vehicles up at night, and to not leave valuables in them. RCMP photo
Campbell River RCMP see uptick in thefts from autos