Fog advisory in effect for local highways

Foggy conditions are being reported for local highways. DriveBC.

Fog is predicted to dissipate by this afternoon

Drivers are recommended to take care today (Jan. 16), due to foggy highway conditions.

There is an advisory in effect for Highway 19, with fog patches between Sayward and Black Creek, per DriveBC.

Highway 19A also has a DriveBC advisory for fog, between Campbell River and Oyster River.

Fog patches are also being reported for Highway 28, between Campbell River and Gold River.

Fog is anticipated to dissipate this afternoon, per Environment Canada.

READ ALSO: Coast Guard seeking feedback on Cape Mudge foghorn sound



editor@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Weather