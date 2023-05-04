Highway 3 is closed at both the Bombi Pass and from Salmo to Creston. File photo

Highway 3 is closed at both the Bombi Pass and from Salmo to Creston. File photo

Flooding, mudslide closes Highway 3 in two Kootenay locations

Closures on Highway 3 at Castlegar and between Salmo and Creston

Highway 3 is closed in both directions about 15 km east of Castlegar in the Bombi Pass. Drive BC says the closure is due to flooding. An assessment is in progress, an update is expected at noon.

Highway 3 is also closed in both directions for 66 km through the Kootenay Pass due to a mudslide. A closure is in effect from the junction with Highway 6NS to Hood Road just outside of Creston. An assessment is in progress and an update is expected at 11 a.m.

A detour is available via Kootenay Lake ferry, but drivers should expect sailing delays due to congestion.

Yesterday, the flood risk level across the Regional District of Central Kootenay was upgraded to a flood watch as snowmelt increases and rain is forecasted for Thursday night and Friday.

Meanwhile, an evacuation alert for the community of Vallican in the Slocan Valley was expanded.

More to come …


newsroom@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. Floods 2021

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Police looking for witnesses after violent carjacking in Greater Victoria
Next story
Aerial view of destructive flooding in Cache Creek

Just Posted

Curtis Wilson designed this version of the Canada flag in 2011. He wanted to represent his pride to be both a First Nations person as well as a Canadian.
Entertainment, Market Vendors sought for Canada Day in Campbell River

Fire Chief Dan Verdun will be on hand when Campbell River Fire presents its open house on May 13. File Photo - courtesy City of Campbell River
Stop by for fire station fun at Campbell River Fire’s Open House

Campbell River SC striker Terrell Price is flanked by defenders (from left) Phoenix Clark and Jayson Bradford during Saturday’s VISL Div 2 fixture at Cermaq Field at Robron Park. Price had a first half hat trick as CRSC won 6-1. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Coach Hall: “Need for change,” within board at VISL

Crews work to raise the diesel truck from Chancellor Channel. Photo courtesy DFO Marine Mammal Response Unit
VIDEO: First Nations Guardians key to fuel truck spill response near Campbell River