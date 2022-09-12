Flood Falls Trail wildfire is estimated to be 520 hectares and continues to grow (Samuel St-laurent/Facebook)

Flood Falls Trail wildfire is estimated to be 520 hectares and continues to grow (Samuel St-laurent/Facebook)

Wildfire near Hope now at 520 hectares and growing

Highway 1 eastbound still closed and a dozen properties in Hunter Creek and Laidlaw evacuated

The Flood Falls Trail fire is estimated to be 520 hectares as people continue to evacuate.

Evacuation orders are still in effect this morning (Sept. 12) for at least a dozen properties in Hunter Creek and Laidlaw areas.

DriveBC says that Highway 1 eastbound is still closed between Chilliwack and Hope and motorists, hoping to get between Annis and Flood Hope roads, will need to continue using Highway 9 and Highway 7 to get through the area. Buses are also expected to be delayed, coming into and out of Hope, due to the heavy traffic.

A video from Darryl Kipp, posted to the Hope BC Bulletin Board Facebook Group, shows the west side of the fire on Hunter Creek.

The fire is burning in very steep terrain causing challenges for ground crews. There are now 78 firefighters and seven helicopters working the fire, with a focus on the north, west, and east flanks of the blaze.

Updates to follow.

READ MORE: UPDATE: A dozen properties in Hope, Laidlaw evacuated as wildfire advances

@KemoneMoodley
kemone.moodley@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022bc wildfiresBreaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trudeau on the attack against Poilievre’s ‘irresponsible’ politics
Next story
Nine candidates put their name forward to be a Campbell River School District trustee

Just Posted

Tahsis has two mayoral candidates, eight councillor candidates in the 2022 municipal election. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Large slates of candidates running for small community councils

The Strathcona Regional District. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Seven candidates running for Strathcona Regional District electoral area directorships

Nine candidates are running to be a SD72 trustee. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Nine candidates put their name forward to be a Campbell River School District trustee

An overturned semi had traffic backed up on Highway 19 southbound, between Piercy Road and the Cumberland/Courtenay turnoff Saturday morning, Sept. 10. Photo by Terry Farrell
VIDEO: Driver airlifted to hospital after semi overturns on Highway 19 South, near Courtenay