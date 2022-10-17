Flashing lights across Sutil Channel prompt call to Quadra Island RCMP

Flashing lights made a Quadra Islander concerned for the safety of people across Sutil Channel on Oct. 10, prompting them to call the RCMP.

The call came from a resident who saw flashes of light on the west coast of Marina Island, across Sutil Channel. The person called RCMP, concerned that the flashes were the sign of someone in distress. At the time, a wind warning was in effect, and RCMP officers had to rule out stranded kayakers or boat operators affected by the winds.

West Coast Marine Services investigated, but determined that the lights were the result of the sun reflecting on a window that was flapping in the high winds.

Theft

The Quadra Island detachment also reported on a theft, which occurred on Oct. 11. An unknown man had stolen a generator and other items off a boat, before escaping in a blue dinghy, a complainant to the RCMP stated.

The complainant started following the man in his boat, but was unable to keep up.

The detachment has also received third-hand information through social media that there have been similar incidents on Cortes Island, however, nobody involved has filed a report as of yet.

The investigation is ongoing.

School Bus Complaints

RCMP on Quadra Island have been receiving numerous reports of drivers failing to stop for school buses.

Police would like to remind drivers to be aware of school buses on our roads and be on the lookout for flashing lights.

It’s the time of year that not only are we having school buses back on the road, but we are getting less daylight which makes it even more vital that drivers are paying attention to the flashing lights, states Const. Rebekah Draht, Quadra RCMP Media Relations Officer. According to the Motor Vehicle Act, both directions of traffic must come to a stop when the school bus driver is flashing their lights and the stop sign is extended. Drivers can proceed when the lights on the bus have turned off and the sign is folded in.

Failure to comply with school bus signs can result in a ticket of $368 and three points on the driver’s licence.

If anyone has knowledge on these incidents, they are asked to contact the Quadra Island RCMP at 250-285-3631 or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their web site at www.crimestoppers.ca.

