The candy-resembling package of TCH gummies consumed by five children during a barbeque in Greater Victoria on July 16. (Photo courtesy of Victoria Police Department)

The candy-resembling package of TCH gummies consumed by five children during a barbeque in Greater Victoria on July 16. (Photo courtesy of Victoria Police Department)

5 young children sent to Victoria hospital after accidentally eating cannabis gummies

Victoria police remind those who use cannabis edibles to store them well away from children

  • Jul. 21, 2021 11:40 a.m.
  • News

Five children, all under the age of 10, were brought to Victoria General Hospital after accidentally eating cannabis gummies.

The children’s parents had noticed them acting strangely while attending a barbeque on July 16, according to Victoria police. Questioned about what they’d been up to, the children said they’d eaten candy which the adults immediately recognized as THC gummies. After someone called 911, the children were brought to the hospital, observed and later released.

READ ALSO: ‘Lock it up’: B.C. doctor warns parents planning to cook up cannabis edibles

VicPD does not suspect foul play.

Given the strong resemblance of some cannabis products to non-cannabis products, police urge those who use cannabis edibles to store them well out of reach of inquisitive children.

READ ALSO: Wait for ‘high’ before gobbling more cannabis edibles to avoid ER visit: doctors

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

cannabisedible cannabis

Previous story
New BC Ferries, Island 4 enters Pacific as Island 3 approaches Vancouver Island
Next story
Stay out of B.C. back country while fire risk high, Horgan urges

Just Posted

Island 3 as it left Romania earlier this year. Photo courtesy B.C. Ferries Island 3 as it left Romania earlier this year. Photo courtesy B.C. Ferries
New BC Ferries, Island 4 enters Pacific as Island 3 approaches Vancouver Island

A woman screams in frustration at Campbell River RCMP members during the procession. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO: Family of slain Indigenous man confront RCMP in Campbell River

Participants of the rally for Jared Lowndes at 909 Island Highway on July 20. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Rally for Jared Lowndes travels across Campbell River

An annual survey is held at Willow Point Reef to document sea stars and check them for signs of sea star wasting syndrome. Photo courtesy Discovery Passage Aquarium.
Discovery Aquarium holding annual sea star survey this weekend