The Barriere RCMP detachment is located on on Barriere Town Road. (Angie Mindus photo - Star Journal)

Five-year-old girl hospitalized after bear spray assault; B.C. senior facing charges

Police say family of 4 sent to hospital after an argument started at a trailer park in Barriere

Mounties say a 71-year-old Barriere man is facing three counts of assault with a weapon after allegedly assaulting a family, including a five-year-old girl, with bear spray.

The incident occurred on Thursday, March 30 at about 8:53 a.m. in the area of Summer Road and Deejay Road in Barriere, note police in a news release issued May 9.

An investigation confirmed a family was driving away from their home at the Deejay Trailer Park when a verbal altercation took place between them and another resident. The victims continued to exit the park, but the other resident followed them in his vehicle to Summer Road.

It is alleged the resident exited his vehicle and deployed bear spray into the neighbour’s car, while the couple’s young daughter was also inside. Despite their pleas to stop, citing the child’s presence, the accused allegedly continued to spray inside their vehicle.

Police said a physical altercation ensued between all parties. All four individuals sustained injuries from bear spray exposure.

The accused, William Siddall, a 71-year-old, Barriere, B.C., resident, has been charged with three counts of assault with a weapon.

The use of bear spray in this instance led to the hospitalization of all four involved.

Cpl. Kyle Camalush, Barriere RCMP Commander, said of particular concern is the fact that a young child was directly exposed to bear spray.

“I would like to remind the community that bear spray is considered a prohibited weapon when used against a human. Its use can create a number of life-altering health complications, which could consequently lead to aggravated assault charges.”

READ MORE: B.C. government looking into whether to ban bear-spray across province

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

District of Barriere

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Elizabeth May announces North Island-Powell River candidate in Campbell River
Next story
Head of ‘non-political’ B.C. group meets China’s Xi Jinping at gathering of ‘fresh troops’

Just Posted

SD72 board office. Campbell River Mirror photo SD72 board office. Campbell River Mirror photo
School District 72 summer school registration to begin May 15

The idea that ‘Wild Salmon’ be free forever was indeed at the heart of demonstrations Wednesday, in lieu of the federal government’s consultation regarding open net fish farms. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Anti-fish farm demonstration will happen this Saturday in Campbell River

Port Alberni Bombers forward Kai Verbrugge, guarded by Campbell River defenceman Sean Yeo, carries the puck into the Campbell River zone. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News) Campbell River Storm defenceman Sean Yeo, pictured in white, challenges Port Alberni Bombers forward Kai Verbrugge as he brings the puck into the Storm’s end. Yeo has committed to playing hockey next season at San Diego State. (File Photo by - ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Campbell River Storm defenceman Sean Yeo joining San Diego State

Quality Foods, The Strathcona Regional District and the City of Campbell River will be donating to the Campbell River Canada Day festivities, which will conclude with fireworks on July 1 at Rober Oster Park. On hand for the donation were (left to right): Quality Foods’ staff Dianne Guenther and Manager Laura Hudson, SRD Regional Director John Rice, Festival Committee Chair Carol Chapman, Campbell River Mayor Kermit Dahl and Ray Lang. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Quality Foods, Strathcona Regional District and City of Campbell River give donations to Canada Day festivities

Pop-up banner image