Coast Guard are attending to the sinking vessel. Photo by Wayne Jacob

Fishing boat taking on water in Johnstone Strait

Single occupant of vessel near Humpback Bay and Bear Point has been transferred to another boat

Canadian Coast Guard have been dispatched from Kelsey Bay near Sayward to aid a sinking fishing vessel in the Johnstone Strait on Thursday morning.

The call came in at 11:36 a.m. for a boat taking on water near Humpback Bay and Bear Point.

At around 11:40, a dispatcher said the vessel is going down.

Captain Chelsea Dubeau with Joint Rescue Coordination Centre said there was one person on board the boat who has since been transferred to another vessel.

“It’s a pretty busy area, so there were multiple vessels of opportunity that were able to help out,” she said during a 12:15 p.m. call with the Mirror.

“It looks like they are still trying to keep the boat afloat,” she added.


