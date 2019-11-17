Shaw Creek can be seen in the upper left section of this mape of the Cowichan Lake Recreation Areas. (Citizen file)

Fisherman missing near Lake Cowichan’s Shaw Creek

Family is asking for everyone and anyone to keep their eyes open, Colin Court, who was last seen Thursday night at his own birthday party.

An avid fly fisherman, Court, 70, is believed to have gone out fishing near Shaw Creek on Lake Cowichan on Friday morning. Fishing is his favourite hobby.

Court’s overturned kayak has been found at the far end of the lake and RCMP located his car at Little Shaw Campground. There’s still no sign of Court.

Search and Rescue and RCMP are involved in the search again Sunday after suspending it due to nightfall Saturday.

“Our team was out searching hard last night and again early this morning on land, water, and air,” said Cowichan Search and Rescue president Jamie Tudway-Cains.

Court’s family is gathering at home in Youbou while they await word from authorities.

“As soon as we know anything we’ll let people know,” said Mellisa Court, the daughter of the missing man. She declined to comment further, saying there’s very little information to go on at this point.

Family did note that police have thus far asked for people not to head out for their own searches and to let Search and Rescue work.


sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. woman seeks return of jewelry box containing father’s cremated remains
Next story
Cleanup in the works after tanker truck fire leads to oil spill in B.C.’s Peace region

Just Posted

Campbell River RCMP look to identify four break-in suspects

Quinsam Communications had three separate break-ins Wednesday night, four suspects wanted

Stuck barge removed from Quadra, TSB on its way to investigate

‘Had it been loaded with railcars containing toxic chemicals … we may have had a serious issue’

Fish Are Food: A look at seafood sustainability

Conference at Maritime Heritage Centre to discuss food security from a marine perspective

Area director concerned about status of barge ahead of expected windy conditions

Uncertainty of Nana Provider’s hull condition adding to unease

Smile cookies kick off Campbell River’s 46th Christmas Hamper Fund

As Tim Hortons owners Cathy and Dave Paquin smilingly put it, “A… Continue reading

Abortions rights advocates urge Liberals to turn politics into policy

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer was pressed to clarify his stance abortion over several weeks

Rowing Canada, UVic investigate celebrated coach for harassment, abuse

Lily Copeland says she felt intimidated and trapped by Williams

Cleanup in the works after tanker truck fire leads to oil spill in B.C.’s Peace region

The province said the majority of the spilled oil likely burned away in the fire.

Fisherman missing near Lake Cowichan’s Shaw Creek

Family is asking for everyone and anyone to keep their eyes open,… Continue reading

BC VIEWS: Action needed on healthcare workplace violence

While we’ve been talking about it, the number of B.C. victims has only grown

Closing arguments begin in B.C. case launched in 2009 over private health care

Dr. Day said he illegally opened the Cambie Surgery Centre in 1996 in order to create more operating-room time

MacLean says “Coach’s Corner is no more” following Cherry’s dismissal from Hockey Night

Cherry had singled out new immigrants in for not honouring Canada’s veterans and fallen soldiers

MacKinnon powers Avs to 5-4 OT win over Canucks

Vancouver battled back late to pick up single point

Poole’s Land finale: Tofino’s legendary ‘hippie commune’ being dismantled

Series of land-use fines inspire owner Michael Poole to sell the roughly 20-acre property.

Most Read