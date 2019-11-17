Fisherman missing near Lake Cowichan’s Shaw Creek

Shaw Creek can be seen in the upper left section of this mape of the Cowichan Lake Recreation Areas. (Citizen file)

Family is asking for everyone and anyone to keep their eyes open, Colin Court, who was last seen Thursday night at his own birthday party.

An avid fly fisherman, Court, 70, is believed to have gone out fishing near Shaw Creek on Lake Cowichan on Friday morning. Fishing is his favourite hobby.

Court’s overturned kayak has been found at the far end of the lake and RCMP located his car at Little Shaw Campground. There’s still no sign of Court.

Search and Rescue and RCMP are involved in the search again Sunday after suspending it due to nightfall Saturday.

“Our team was out searching hard last night and again early this morning on land, water, and air,” said Cowichan Search and Rescue president Jamie Tudway-Cains.

Court’s family is gathering at home in Youbou while they await word from authorities.

“As soon as we know anything we’ll let people know,” said Mellisa Court, the daughter of the missing man. She declined to comment further, saying there’s very little information to go on at this point.

Family did note that police have thus far asked for people not to head out for their own searches and to let Search and Rescue work.



sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter