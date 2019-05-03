Fish processor in northern B.C. to be audited after reports of illegal bartering

Investigators are especially interested if portions of a customer’s catch were not returned

Fisheries and Oceans Canada is conducting what it describes as a large-scale forensic audit of a fish processing facility near Prince Rupert.

A news release from the federal department says it’s following up reports of alleged illegal activity on the north coast that includes fish bartered or sold in exchange for the cost of processing or other services, such as financial loans.

READ MORE: 250 Dungeness crabs illegally dumped off Hwy 16

Conservation and protection officers are urging the public to come forward with information.

The department says it expects the audit to expose potentially illegal acts, but says it also needs to hear from anyone in the public who may have sent fish to the processing plant, which it does not identify in its statement.

Investigators are especially interested if portions of a customer’s catch were not returned, or if another species was returned in place of the original fish.

The release says fines for illegal bartering or sales of fish under the Fisheries Act can be significant for a first offence.

Officials are already investigating two cases that may involve illegally caught crabs.

Separate piles of rotting Dungeness crabs were found in two locations in northwestern British Columbia last month.

At the time, Fisheries officials said they suspected the crabs were caught in the Prince Rupert area and were likely linked to allegedly illegal fish sales on the north coast.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Province commits $1 million in funding for White Rock Pier, waterfront restoration

Just Posted

Volunteers build beds at Campbell River community garden

Charstate plots should be ready for gardeners by May long weekend

Evacuation order lifted for most of Zeballos, but five homes still affected

Engineering firm says ‘there is no absolute safety’ for residents of hazard zones following wildfires

Bill Howich Chrysler and Christian Life Fellowship teaming up to say ‘thanks’ to our first responders

‘We just don’t say thank-you to these people enough, I don’t think’

Campbell River drag strip proponents worried facility will now be built elsewhere

After the city announced it won’t be at the airport, facility could end up on South Island

Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident

RCMP have concluded review, WorkSafe BC continues investigation

Fashion Fridays: How to style your perfect summer dress

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Province commits $1 million in funding for White Rock Pier, waterfront restoration

Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing makes announcement at White Rock’s Memorial Park

Grade 4 students lobby to return Greater Victoria park to its Indigenous name

Youth want to restore the name of ȽÁU,WELNEW to John Dean Provincial Park

Rich Coleman apologizes for comparing ALR rule changes to Nazi oppression

Rich Coleman was speaking on a bill that changes farmland regulations

Rings worth $20,000 stolen from B.C. jewelry store

Nanaimo Mounties hope public can help find suspect from last month’s theft

Beacon Hill Children’s Farm remembers death of stolen baby goat

Archer was stolen in 2003, but many still remember him

Canadian accent ranked 13th sexiest in the world

Kiwis top the list of sweet talkers

VIDEO: Hundreds of protesters drown out anti-SOGI speakers in Victoria

Police and fire crews respond to escalating tension during event

Online fundraiser set up for family of late Canucks writer Jason Botchford

Botchford died last weekend from sudden heart failure. He was 48.

Most Read