First vaping-related illness reported in Alberta

It’s the 15th case in the country to be reported to federal officials

A man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Robert F. Bukaty)

Alberta is reporting its first case of a severe vaping-related lung illness.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, says the province is monitoring the situation and working with health officials across the country.

The Public Health Agency of Canada had asked provincial officials to report any probable and confirmed cases as part of a national investigation into the illnesses.

Alberta’s case is the 15th vaping-associated illness reported in the country.

Officials say in a news release that the patient has received treatment and is recovering at home. No further information was provided.

Officials are again warning that vaping is not without risks and long-term health impacts remain unknown.

The Alberta government has launched a review of its tobacco and smoking reduction act and is expected to provide a final report to the health minister in the coming weeks.

RELATED: Alberta government to review vaping rules as number of young users grows

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vigil supports Jewish camp following anti-Semitic graffiti incident near Nanaimo
Next story
U-Haul International to stop hiring smokers in 21 states

Just Posted

Campbell River Knights of Columbus distributes 1,154 hampers

‘Thank You, Campbell River, for your community spirit and compassion for others’

Happiness, heartbreak, a TV star and a monkey?

It was a year of ups and downs for the community in 2019. Here’s a look at some of what happened

Tank of liquefied fish retrieved after it fell into the water near Duncan Bay

DFO says heavy waves caused the trailer to roll off the deck

Sooke family welcomes Vancouver Island’s first baby of 2020

Child was born at 12:17 a.m. at Victoria General

2019: Another fantastic year in the local arts scene

There was plenty to see and do around the community in 2019 for those who love creative endeavours

B.C. assessed home values to dip 2.5% in 2020

‘Changes in property assessments really depend on where you live,’ BC Assessment’s Tina Ireland says

Some in Williams Lake get Jan. 2 off for city’s Wrestling Day

The uniqe public municipal holiday dates back eight decades

Vigil supports Jewish camp following anti-Semitic graffiti incident near Nanaimo

Children’s summer camp on Gabriola Island was desecrated in mid December, just before Hanukkah

First vaping-related illness reported in Alberta

It’s the 15th case in the country to be reported to federal officials

B.C. dentist who lost licence has disappeared, still owes $100,000 in fines

The College of Dental Surgeons of B.C. said it was unable to locate Dr. Bin Xu

Early polar bear swim for elk at B.C. lake

Twenty-three elk were relocated into Upper Pitt Lake in January of 2005

Lafreniere, Canada thump Slovakia 6-1 to advance to semifinals at world juniors

Captain Hayton has pair of goals for Canadians

B.C.’s South Coast should prepare for power outage ahead of storm: BC Hydro

Heavy rain and wind is expected to hit the region

Off-duty Victoria police officers help stop sexual assault in Hawaii

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak ‘very proud’ of officers

Most Read