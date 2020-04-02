First two COVID-19 deaths hit Vancouver Island: B.C’s top doctor

Province has hit a total of 31 deaths

B.C. has recorded six new deaths due to COVID-19, Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday.

The provincial health officer said three of those deaths were at a Vancouver Coastal Health care home, one was in Fraser Health and two were on Vancouver Island. Henry said the province has also seen its first community outbreak at a prison, the Okanagan Correctional Centre.

That outbreak was “something we were concerned about and planning for,” she said.

Henry said there were 55 new cases across the province, leading the total number of cases to 1,121. Of those total cases, 641 have recovered – a rate of 57 per cent. The province now stands at 31 deaths and 449 active cases.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said he was enthused by the federal government’s orders of personal protective equipment. He said B.C. is making a “significant effort” to secure its own, as well.

More to come.

Coronavirus

Most Read