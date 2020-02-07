Kabu is the first ride-hailing service to be approved by the Passenger Transportation Board in the Okanagan-Kootenays-Cariboo region. (Facebook)

First ride-hailing company approved to operate across all of B.C.

Kabu Ride Inc. approved to to operate province-wide

Two more ridesharing companies have received the green light to operate on B.C. roads, including one company looking to be the first to operate in the Okanagan and northern regions.

The Passenger Transportation Board announced Friday its approval of Kabu Ride Inc. to operate province-wide. Meanwhile, a company called Apt Rides was approved to operate in the Lower Mainland and Whistler.

The board, which is in charge of implementing ridesharing licenses in the province, rejected Tappcar Inc.’s application. Back in September, Tappcar spokesperson Pascal Ryffel said the company was looking to break ground in the rural provincial market.

READ MORE: New ride-hailing app says it will operate across B.C.

Applications by Inorbis Corporation and Transroad were also rejected.

Black Press Media has reached out to Kabu for comment

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trans Mountain pipeline expansion cost jumps 70% to $12.6 billion
Next story
Driver seriously injured after being run over by own truck in northern B.C.

Just Posted

Campbell River RCMP responded to 40 incidences of domestic violence in January

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE REPORT: Police note that often the domestic violence has occurred before

Robert Bateman back in Campbell River this weekend

Meet and greet at Direct Art Gallery in Tyee Plaza starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday

Province appoints special mediators in bid to end coastal forest strike

Amanda Rogers and Vince Ready given powers to craft recommended deal to break eight-month impasse

Petition encouraging protection of B.C.’s ‘working forest’ gaining momentum

Will be presented to government during a rally on Feb. 18

Superstore Campbell River shoppers donate over 18,000 lbs of food to local food bank

Last year’s Loblaw Holiday Food Drive was organization’s 10th running of the initiative

Trans Mountain pipeline expansion cost jumps 70% to $12.6 billion

The estimate of $7.4 billion was made in 2017 by the previous owner

Wind advisory for Eastern Vancouver Island

Batten down the hatches; there’s a windstorm coming our way. Environment Canada… Continue reading

First ride-hailing company approved to operate across all of B.C.

Kabu Ride Inc. approved to to operate province-wide

Assault charges laid following incident at Vancouver Island cadet training centre

A one-day court martial concerning an assault charge at HMCS Quadra will… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. to reduce ICBC rates, further restrict people from suing

Premier John Horgan says benefits will increase starting 2021

VIDEO: Canadians arrive home after evacuation from Wuhan amid novel coronavirus

Group will undergo two weeks of quarantine

Driver seriously injured after being run over by own truck in northern B.C.

The incident occurred Feb. 5 on Highway 97 in Quesnel

‘Want to get eaten?’ Hollywood’s Jurassic World 3 looking for extras during B.C. filming

The dinosaur snacks are invited to the open casting call for Feb. 24

B.C. fruit company that developed nonbrowning Arctic apple sells to U.S. firm

Okanagan Specialty Fruits Inc. developed the nonbrowning Arctic apple

Most Read