Midsummer (A69) with her days-old baby Ne’nakw, entering the Broughton Archipelago via Fife Sound. (Jared Towers photo)

Midsummer (A69) with her days-old baby Ne’nakw, entering the Broughton Archipelago via Fife Sound. (Jared Towers photo)

First orca baby of the year in B.C. named Ne’nakw

Mom and baby looked healthy when spotted this week off northern Vancouver Island

Who doesn’t love a first baby of the year story? But have you heard about the first baby orca of 2021?

Five days into 2021 researchers spotted a new calf, hopping along beside its mother off northern Vancouver Island.

The well-loved, well-documented A5 orca pod is part of the northern resident population of orcas that roam between southeast Alaska and Oregon. The A5 pod spends a lot of time in and around the North Island.

The new calf was born to Midsummer (A69), who has two other children known as Fern (A95) and Elliot (A109). Midsummer’s mother, Ripple is one of the matriarchs of the pod whose older sister Corky is captive in San Diego at SeaWorld.

It’s been named Ne’nakw, which means to return home in Kwak’wala, the language spoken by First Nations in the area.

Fisheries and Oceans researcher, Jared Towers said mom and baby look healthy, judging by their size.

The slight pink tinge in the calf’s white spots indicate how young it is. When Towers spotted the pod on Jan. 5, he estimated it was less than one week old.

READ MORE: Orca pod returns to the Broughton Archipelago for first time in more than 20 years

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca

Orca

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Castlegar mayor resigns amid criticism for holiday trip to Okanagan cabin
Next story
New mini-documentary shot on Vancouver Island echoes the ‘call of the coastal wolves’

Just Posted

North Island-Powell River MP, Rachel Blaney will meet with federal fisheries minister Bernadette Jordan on Monday to discuss the transition plans for Vancouver Island following her announcement to phase out 19 Discovery Island fish farms by 2022 . (Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror)
Rachel Blaney to meet fisheries minister to discuss economic transition plan for Vancouver Island re: fish farm decision

The MP says she will communicate the voices of people affected

Comox-based cinematographer Maxwel Hohn’s new documentary captures the lives of Vancouver Island’s coastal wolves. Photo courtesy Maxwel Hohn.
New mini-documentary shot on Vancouver Island echoes the ‘call of the coastal wolves’

Photography heavyweights from B.C. come together for Maxwel Hohn’s second wildlife documentary

CATS - Cat Advocates Teaching & Saving - found Jax on Dec. 31 and helped facilitate a very special reunion. Photo submitted
Cat rescue reunites Vancouver Island family with special link to missing son

Jordan Holling’s family surprised an elated to be reunited with his missing cat Jax

Stefanie Hendrickson is the new coordinator for the Campbell River and District Coalition to End Homelessness. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
CRDCEH welcomes new coordinator

Dealing with COVID-19, building relationships a priority for new coordinator

Midsummer (A69) with her days-old baby, entering the Broughton Archipelago via Fife Sound, for her first time. (Jared Towers photo)
Orca pod returns to the Broughton Archipelago

The A5 pod brought a new calf to their former Broughton Archipelago winter hunting area

Marcia Carr, 73, who returned to nursing during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic after four years in retirement, in New Westminster, B.C., on Thursday, January 7, 2021. Carr is among retired and current health-care professionals waiting to be deployed to immunization clinics, mobile units or wherever they’re needed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. reports 617 more COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths

Gathering, travel restrictions extended to Feb. 5

A tiny home was stolen from a property in the Fraser Canyon as thieves made away with just about everything on the property in a brazen Christmas Day theft. (Submitted photo)
Time home plucked off B.C. property in brazen theft over Christmas

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Midsummer (A69) with her days-old baby Ne’nakw, entering the Broughton Archipelago via Fife Sound. (Jared Towers photo)
First orca baby of the year in B.C. named Ne’nakw

Mom and baby looked healthy when spotted this week off northern Vancouver Island

A person wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a directional arrow painted on the road, in Vancouver, on Sunday, December 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Legal group fights B.C. government’s COVID-19 rules on protests and places of worship

The Calgary-based organization says it represents over a dozen individuals and faith communities

A screen displays a patient’s vital signs during open heart surgery at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore on Nov. 28, 2016. A British Columbia hospice society that refused to offer medical assistance in dying has issued layoff notices to all clinical staff prior to its contract with the local health authority concluding next month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Patrick Semansky
Layoffs at B.C. hospice that refused to offer medical assistance in dying

Chris Pettypiece, a former society board member and spokesman for a group called Take Back Delta Hospice

Castlegar mayor Bruno Tassone has resigned. Photo: Submitted
Castlegar mayor resigns amid criticism for holiday trip to Okanagan cabin

Mayor Tassone has recently faced criticism over holiday travel

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump walks to a Make America Great again rally at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport in Opa Locka, Florida on November 2, 2020. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)
Twitter bans Trump, citing risk of incitement

Trump was locked out of his account on his preferred social medial platform for 12 hours earlier this week

Dr. Supriya Sharma, chief medical adviser at Health Canada, speaks during a press conference to announce that Health Canada has authorized the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sir John A. Macdonald Building in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Kawai
No unexpected side-effects from COVID-19 shots given in Canada so far: Health Canada

Most side effects subside within 24 hours

Most Read