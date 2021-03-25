Up to 75 per cent of Indigenous people living on-reserve in B.C. do not hold a valid driver’s licence, according a UBCIC discussion paper. (Pixabay.com)

Up to 75 per cent of Indigenous people living on-reserve in B.C. do not hold a valid driver’s licence, according a UBCIC discussion paper. (Pixabay.com)

First Nations leaders seek removal of roadblocks in B.C.’s driver’s licensing system

Barriers documented in new discussion paper

Renewed support and action are needed to allow all members of society equitable access to a driver’s licence, according to a discussion paper released Wednesday by the Union of BC Indian Chiefs (UBCIC).

While Indigenous community leaders have for many years identified a driver’s licence as a key to employment, well-being and safety, it is currently estimated up to 75 per cent of Indigenous people living on reserve do not hold a driver’s licence. That number is believed to be even higher in many coastal communities.

“One of the things in talking with UBCIC is that if we don’t tell the truth, we can’t fix the problem,” said Lucy Sager, founder of the All Nations Driving Academy in Terrace.

“… everything from the cost of a ride, to how many people are being incarcerated, and how the colonization of the driver’s licensing system that has existed for decades is hindering the success of Indigenous people.”

Sager identified several barriers to obtaining a driver’s licence, including identification, vision care, outstanding fines and residential school impacts.

Lack of access to a licence and transportation has led to increased hitchhiking along roadways including the section of Highway 16 between Prince George and Prince Rupert, known as the Highway of Tears where women, mostly Indigenous, have disappeared or been murdered.

Read More: Highway of Tears memorial totem pole to be raised in northern B.C.

Community members may even charge each other for rides in which the driver may not hold a valid class of licence. If a ride cannot be paid for in cash, the report said some have been forced to traffic their bodies or facilitate the trafficking of someone else. For an elder, the cost of a ride could be their prescription medications.

“For an Indigenous person, having the unobstructed ability to drive could mean the difference between life and death, criminalization and justice, and exploitation and freedom,” UBCIC secretary-treasurer Kukpi7 (Chief) Judy Wilson said in a news release.

“The MMIWG2S crisis continues to take the lives of our women and youth; Indigenous peoples continue to face criminalization, over-incarceration, and unemployment; elders and vulnerable members of our communities continue to be exploited and taken advantage of; and many people continue to be denied a licence simply because they cannot afford or access something as basic as eyeglasses.”

The report makes a total of 46 recommendations that have been endorsed by the UBCIC Chiefs Council, which wants the provincial government and ICBC to work with Sager and other like-minded organizations to implement them.

A spokesperson with ICBC said ICBC has been meeting and working with Sager since 2018 and is committed to working with Indigenous communities and Indigenous-operated driving schools to improve the delivery of insurance and driver licensing services across the province.

In 2019, ICBC changed permission documents for minors to include tribal council members and the learner’s knowledge test documents by replacing surname with last name to ensure the forms were completed correctly.

Students travelling a great distance to take a learner’s test could also retake the exam once that same day if they had failed instead of waiting seven days to retake it. Because many communities do not have windshield repair facilities, ICBC had modified the rules around broken windshields allowing drivers to take the road test with the vehicle as long they could see well.

ICBC provided a $6,000 community grant to purchase 10 laptops for Indigenous students to use when studying for their learner’s license.

The spokesperson said ICBC is on track to have equipment operational which will allow ICBC to deliver its services to remote areas, rather than having people come to one of their offices, by 2022.

Read More: New driving school steers around barriers

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DrivingFirst Nations

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Campbell River man stabbed multiple times
Next story
Pandemic spending sent federal deficit to $268 billion in January, feds say

Just Posted

The Thatch Pub is near the ferry terminal on Hornby Island. Facebook photo
Work stops at Hornby Island site after human remains found

Archaeological discovery of a child’s remains at proposed redevelopment site

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Campbell River man stabbed multiple times

Man turns up at hospital with ‘multiple serious and life threatening stab wounds’

The regional district has chosen a design firm as part of its overhaul of Strathcona Gardens. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
SRD awards design contract for reworked Rec-reate project

Ice arenas not included to make grant funding more likely

Crews have started falling some trees in the Beaverlodge Forest Lands. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Falling work begins in Beaver Lodge Forest Lands

Diseased trees to be removed for safety reasons

The city endorsed the idea of removing the glass on the Spirit Square stage structure. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
City of Campbell River endorses Spirit Square glass removal and other downtown safety measures

Downtown Safety Select Committee report contains a number of recommendations

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Grand Forks’ Lenora “Jo” Belazs holds up a box thought to contain the ashes of “Koko,” left at the Boundary Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop on Wednesday, March 24. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
‘Missing Koko?’: Kootenay thrift shop looking to return pet’s ashes after bizarre donation

‘Is someone missing Koko?’ the Grand Forks’ store asked in a Facebook post earlier this week

Search and rescue teams looked into the night Thursday, March 26 for a missing boy near Hixon. (Nechako Valley Search and Rescue Facebook photo)
Large search effort underway for missing boy, 13, near Quesnel

Efforts are concentrated in Hixon area and involve multiple SAR teams

Kettle Valley Rail Trail winds through the Okanagan and Similkameen on railbed left from B.C.’s historical silver-mining boom. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. forest job program gets COVID-19 aid, expands to coast

Short-term work on trails, bridges, forest firebreaks

MLA for Surrey-Newton Harry Bains looks on during a provincial election campaign stop in Surrey, B.C., Monday, May 6, 2013. British Columbia’s labour minister says he’s concerned about the recent number of work site deaths and has contacted the head of the province’s workplace safety agency. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
B.C. labour minister concerned over recent workplace deaths

Harry Bains says he’s reached out to the chair of WorkSafeBC

(file)
Island MP wants parliamentary inquiry into sudden prawn fishery changes

DFO has made the sale of frozen-at-sea spot prawns potentially illegal

Teck file photo.
BREAKING: Teck fined $60M for contaminating B.C. rivers

Teck contaminated Elk Valley rivers nearly a decade ago

CMA president-elect Dr. Alika Lafontaine, the Alberta-based inventor of the Safespace app that allows people to report experiences of racism within B.C.’s health-care sector. (Canadian Medical Association)
New app a ‘safe space’ for Indigenous people to report racism in B.C. health care

Data collected from anonymous reports will help identify hotspots in the province, drive solutions for change

Most Read