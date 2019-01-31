Campbell River Crime Stoppers said this carving was stolen from a downtown business on Jan. 24. Photo from campbellriver.crimestoppersweb.com

First Nations carvings stolen during break-and-enter at downtown Campbell River office

Stolen artwork includes Bear Dancer carving by Island-based artist Michael Price

Police are looking for clues after someone allegedly smashed the glass door of a downtown office and made off with two Indigenous carvings earlier this month.

The incident took place at Chan Nowosad Boates, an accounting firm located at 980 Alder St. Staff were still working at around 11 or 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 14, when someone threw a rock through the glass door, according to Derek Lamb, a partner at the firm.

“They came out to see what it was, and they were quite frightened – the man was fairly large,” Lamb said. “He left as soon as he saw them but took two pieces of First Nations art that rests at the front of the office on the counter.”

An employee who caught a glimpse of the burglar in the darkened lobby described him only as tall, according to Lamb. The crime was apparently unplanned, he said, noting that the suspect left without his bicycle.

READ MORE: First Nations artists offer stories behind the art

READ MORE: Indigenous Artist Archie Andrew Chases A Vision

READ MORE: 800-year-old tree to become UN project totem at B.C. university

Crime Stoppers posted a photo (right) of one of the carvings on its website on Jan. 28, along with an appeal for the public’s help. Lamb said the carving is by Quadra Island-based artist Michael Price.

A Google image search indicates that it’s called Bear Dancer. Lamb said the item was purchased for $2,500 a few years ago at an fundraising art auction at the Nuyumbalees Cultural Centre. The centre is located in Cape Mudge Village on Quadra Island.

Lamb said that he doesn’t have any photos of the other carving, but he described it as a small eagle mask about 12 inches in height. He said the artist is unknown and declined to speculate about its market value. The works were insured, and the firm is trying to determine whether the deductible is worth it, he said.

The incident has prompted the business to consider extra security measures, including exterior surveillance cameras, he said. He added that private security guards from Footprints Security patrol the building at night.

Cpl. Ron Vlooswyk, a spokesperson for the Campbell River RCMP, said in an email on Wedneday that an investigation is ongoing and that “evidence was found.”

Crime Stoppers said that police are asking for tipsters to come forward with information about the whereabouts of the artworks and the person responsible for the theft. Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at http://campbellriver.crimestoppersweb.com.

 

Someone allegedly threw a rock through the glass doorway of Chan Nowosad Boates and stole two Indigenous carvings on the night of Jan. 14, according to Derek Lamb, a partner at the accounting firm. Photo courtesy Derek Lamb

Previous story
Truck driver in Broncos crash apologizes to families

Just Posted

Comox Valley Land Trust protects 27 acres of Father Charles Brandt hermitage

Donation of land rights from Father Charles Brandt ensures 27-acres of natural forest on the banks of the Oyster River are protected in perpetuity

A Pair-A-Dice for the Campbell River geek community

Geek isn’t a four letter word. Wait….yes it is. But you know what I mean…..

City of Campbell River hears more on controversial Upland Landfill proposal

Two more presentations, from both sides, heard by council Monday night

Strathcona Regional District still tackling how public emails from public should be made

Cortes director again cites emails from some residents sent to other SRD directors but not her

Man pulls gun on off-duty police officer in Beaver Lodge Lands in Campbell River

‘A very large quantity of firearms of various descriptions,’ have been found at the man’s home

Weather extremes a new fact of life for Canadians: experts

Cherry blossoms are blooming early in Victoria, while central Canada had extreme cold warnings

Truck driver in Broncos crash apologizes to families

“I’m so, so, so, so sorry,” Jaskirat Singh Sidhu said to victims’ families

Man arrested after woman with infant carjacked in Duncan

Quick work by woman in car led to attempted escape by carjacking man

Bertie the ‘Wonder Dog’ survives 11 days on B.C. mountain

Pooch runs away in Abbotsford area known for coyotes and cougars

Police arrest man who allegedly crashed truck, stole canoe near Victoria

Man was taken into custody after swimming ashore

B.C. legislature officers get another week to answer accusations

Andrew Wilkinson calls for salary caps, retirement at 75 from unregulated jobs for life

WestJet warns of phone scam that’s hit even their own staff

Fraudsters posing as company representatives are asking for credit card information

No-waste grocery stores not a garbage idea to help tackle food waste

The shop encourages customers to bring clean, reusable containers from home to box the food

VIDEO: Canadian icon Matthew Good launching tour on Vancouver Island

Good performing shows in Sidney, Nanaimo, Campbell River, Victoria and Duncan

Most Read