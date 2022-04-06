First EV fast charger operational in Gold River

Electric Vehicle ownership is a bit more accessible for people in Gold River these days, thanks to a new fast charging site in the village.

BC Hydro’s new site is now operational in Gold River, which adds to the company’s growing network of more than 100 public fast chargers in the province.

“We are working to make it easier for drivers in B.C. to go electric and take advantage of B.C.’s clean, reliable hydroelectricity,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low-Carbon Innovation. “This location in Gold River will help make public charging more convenient as a growing number of people on Vancouver Island shift to an electric vehicle.”

The site began operations on March 31. It is located next to the Gold River Tourist Information Centre. There are two 50-kilowatt charging units on site, which can add about 50 km of range to the average EV within about 10 minutes.

“This charge site in Gold River opens another section of Vancouver Island to electric vehicle tourism,” says Michele Babchuk, MLA for North Island. “The site is convenient for drivers using Highway 28. The location is also wheelchair accessible and has newly installed lighting to enhance safety for all users.”

“We are very happy to see our community move forward with an electric vehicle fast charging site in Gold River,” said Brad Unger, Mayor of Gold River. “The number of electric vehicles in B.C. is growing and this site will make it possible for travellers to visit our community and the surrounding area. We are thankful for BC Hydro’s efforts to make this a reality.”

Around 40 per cent of B.C.’s emissions can be traced to transportation. Last September, BC Hydro published its Electrification plan, which included ways to encourage people and businesses to switch to hydroelectricity from fossil fuels in an aim to reduce carbon emissions. One of those initiatives includes encouraging people to switch to electric vehicles.

“As the primary fuel supplier for electric vehicles, we are building out charging infrastructure to ensure we can accommodate the volume and variety of electric vehicles that will be on B.C. roads in the coming years,” says Chris O’Riley, President and CEO of BC Hydro. “BC Hydro will add 325 charging units to it’s network at 145 sites within the next five years.”

Currently there are 114 fast charging units located at 78 sites in the province. Funding comes as part of a partnership with the province and Natural Resources Canada.

Electric vehiclesEnvironmentGold RiverNews