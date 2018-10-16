First advance poll in Campbell River well attended

Along with adults voting for council representatives, dozens of young Campbell River residents came out to cast a ballot in the first Campbell River Kids-Vote. They can do so again on general voting day Oct. 20. Photo: City of Campbell River

One more opportunity before general election day Oct. 20

Hundreds of Campbell River voters turned out to cast their ballot in the first of two advance polls for the municipal election.

Another day of advance polls will be open Oct. 17 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Community Centre.

“Advance polls are open to all City of Campbell River electors, not just for extenuating circumstances,” says Elle Brovold, Campbell River’s city clerk and chief election officer. “Voting during advance polls can take as little as five minutes, and polls are conveniently located downtown so that electors can pop in to vote at any point throughout the day.”

Votes from both advance polls will be tallied when general election day votes are counted, the evening of Oct. 20. Six councillors will be selected from a pool of nine, for a four-year Council term that begins after the inaugural meeting in early November.

Andy Adams will continue in the position of mayor by acclamation.

Along with adults voting for council representatives, dozens of young Campbell River residents came out to cast a ballot in the first Campbell River Kids-Vote.

During advance polls and on general voting day, Saturday, Oct 20, children under 18 can accompany parents/guardians and vote on three questions printed on a special Kids-Vote ballot.

“Giving children the chance to experience the election process ﬁrst hand is a way to remind them about the importance of voting in future,” Brovold says. “It’s been wonderful to see how excited the kids are to fill out their own ballot and see them proudly wear their I voted sticker when they head out of the door.”

Did you know?

· Free transit is available for voting on Saturday, Oct. 20 (8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at either the Sportsplex or Community Centre).

· The City has posted candidate profiles on its website at campbellriver.ca/election.

· Find answers to frequently asked questions about voter eligibility and how to vote at campbellriver.ca/election.

· Mail in ballots are available for people unable to get to the polls.

To qualify to vote in the municipal election, a person must be:

· A Canadian citizen

· 18 years of age or older on general voting day (Oct. 20)

· A resident of British Columbia for at least six months prior to voting day

· A resident of the City of Campbell River at least 30 days immediately before voting day

· Not disqualified by an enactment from voting in an election or otherwise disqualified by law

For answers to questions about voting in the upcoming municipal election, call City Hall (250-286-5700) or visit campbellriver.ca/election.