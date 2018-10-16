First advance poll in Campbell River well attended

One more opportunity before general election day Oct. 20

Along with adults voting for council representatives, dozens of young Campbell River residents came out to cast a ballot in the first Campbell River Kids-Vote. They can do so again on general voting day Oct. 20. Photo: City of Campbell River

Hundreds of Campbell River voters turned out to cast their ballot in the first of two advance polls for the municipal election.

Another day of advance polls will be open Oct. 17 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Community Centre.

“Advance polls are open to all City of Campbell River electors, not just for extenuating circumstances,” says Elle Brovold, Campbell River’s city clerk and chief election officer. “Voting during advance polls can take as little as five minutes, and polls are conveniently located downtown so that electors can pop in to vote at any point throughout the day.”

Votes from both advance polls will be tallied when general election day votes are counted, the evening of Oct. 20. Six councillors will be selected from a pool of nine, for a four-year Council term that begins after the inaugural meeting in early November.

Andy Adams will continue in the position of mayor by acclamation.

Along with adults voting for council representatives, dozens of young Campbell River residents came out to cast a ballot in the first Campbell River Kids-Vote.

During advance polls and on general voting day, Saturday, Oct 20, children under 18 can accompany parents/guardians and vote on three questions printed on a special Kids-Vote ballot.

“Giving children the chance to experience the election process ﬁrst hand is a way to remind them about the importance of voting in future,” Brovold says. “It’s been wonderful to see how excited the kids are to fill out their own ballot and see them proudly wear their I voted sticker when they head out of the door.”

Did you know?

· Free transit is available for voting on Saturday, Oct. 20 (8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at either the Sportsplex or Community Centre).

· The City has posted candidate profiles on its website at campbellriver.ca/election.

· Find answers to frequently asked questions about voter eligibility and how to vote at campbellriver.ca/election.

· Mail in ballots are available for people unable to get to the polls.

To qualify to vote in the municipal election, a person must be:

· A Canadian citizen

· 18 years of age or older on general voting day (Oct. 20)

· A resident of British Columbia for at least six months prior to voting day

· A resident of the City of Campbell River at least 30 days immediately before voting day

· Not disqualified by an enactment from voting in an election or otherwise disqualified by law

For answers to questions about voting in the upcoming municipal election, call City Hall (250-286-5700) or visit campbellriver.ca/election.

Previous story
Workers at BC Interior mill strike as negotiations resume in Kelowna
Next story
‘Police are ready’ for legal pot, say Canadian chiefs

Just Posted

Interest high in final all-candidates’ forum in Campbell River

As the campaign winds down, candidates make final push for votes Monday night

Campbell River supportive living facility celebrates 25 years amid housing crunch

Willow Point Supportive Living Society provides rental units to low-income seniors

‘Police are ready’ for legal pot, say Canadian chiefs

But Canadians won’t see major policing changes as pot becomes legal

Chili Fest raises funds for Campbell River community group

Jack-o’-lanterns take over Spirit Square during Halloween event

Campbell River RCMP catch youth with stolen handgun

Gun was allegedly stolen in break-and-enter on Dogwood St.

Rick Mercer says pot is ‘excruciatingly boring’

Comedian hopes Canadians will move onto something else once marijuana is legalized

Battle resumes over speculation tax on B.C. vacant homes

Opposition calls it ‘fake’ tax that is reducing housing supply

Around the BCHL: Merritt, Chilliwack and Coquitlam early-season surprises

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s going on in the league and throughout the junior A world.

Federal government tables bill to transform prisoner segregation

Administrative and disciplinary segregation will be eliminated by Ottawa

Parents, not just government, will talk to their kids about pot, Trudeau says

Marijuana will be legal in Canada within 24 hours

CFL expecting little to no impact from legalization of marijuana in Canada

The league tests only for performance-enhancing substances and not recreational drugs like cannabis

BCTF wins grievance over teacher shortage in public schools

Arbitrator found Chilliwack school district did not hire enough on-call teachers or librarians

Workers at BC Interior mill strike as negotiations resume in Kelowna

Picket lines went up at 4 a.m Tuesday, Oct. 16 at Tolko Lakeview Division in Williams Lake

Fall-ing for unseasonably warm weather on Vancouver Island

Environment Canada forecast calls for sunshine through weekend

Most Read