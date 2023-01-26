Firefighters rescue dog that fell down rocky ridge south of Nanaimo

Extension volunteer firefighters perform a rope rescue to retrieve a dog that became stranded on the ledge of a cliff after slipping on steep terrain south of Nanaimo on Thursday, Jan. 26. (Photo courtesy Extension Volunteer Fire Department)

Firefighters with Extension Volunteer Fire Department put their rope rescue skills to work to retrieve a dog that fell over a cliff face this afternoon.

The incident happened shortly after noon on Thursday, Jan. 26, when a woman was walking the dog – a chocolate Labrador, according firefighters who attended – on the steep terrain of the Extension ridges south of Nanaimo.

Kevin Young, Extension VFD chief, said firefighters were called out to the 2100 block of Bramley Road at about 12:30 p.m.

“The dog went off a ledge on some slippery moss and fell about 35 feet down to a lower isolated ledge where it was more or less stranded, “he said. “Our crews managed to get in the area safe and, basically, devised a safe rescue for the canine and the outcome was positive.”

Young categorized the operation as a “low-angle” rescue and fairly routine in nature. The dog was not injured and was reunited with the woman within about two hours.

“We don’t get a lot of those calls, so we like to help out where we can,” the fire chief said.

