Members of the Canadian Armed Forces are being set up to help with the B.C. wildfire season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces are being set up to help with the B.C. wildfire season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Firefighters, military being dispatched to help B.C. control wildfires

More than 100 firefighters arriving Monday to help in B.C. Interior

More help is coming to battle the B.C. wildfires.

More than 100 firefighting personnel are arriving Monday in Abbotsford and Chilliwack. They’ll be tested for COVID-19 and then dispersed to fires in the Interior. In addition, 350 RCAF troops are moving to Edmonton to be ready to assist B.C. as needed.

BC Wildfire is also seeking aviation resources from the feds this week, potentially the Hercules aircraft and rotary wing aircraft to move people around the province as needed.

BC Wildfire’s Cliff Chapman says there have been 633 wildfires, 66 per cent human-caused, so far this fire season. There have been 37 new fires in the past 24 hours alone. Chapman took part in a teleconference with B.C. emergency officials, including those from Canadian Red Cross, the RCMP and Emergency Management BC. Lisa Lapoint, chief coroner, and Dr. Bonnie Henry also spoke.

Dawn Roberts, RCMP, said there are also plans in place if another detachment is destroyed by fire, like the one in Lytton. She says officers have been pulled in to support areas like Lillooet, Cache Creek, and Ashcroft.

More to come.

-with files from Katya Slepian, Black Press

READ MORE: Lytton fire shows ‘minimal’ growth in past day: BC Wildfire Service

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Tory MP fighting gay ‘blood ban’ says Parliament could have worked ‘better’ on C-6
Next story
Police investigating fire at Tofino’s St. Columba Church

Just Posted

Volunteer Campbell River-affiliated group Youth Can 20/20 is one of the many social services groups that worked locally in the past. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
Barbeque on July 7 for youth interested in volunteering

20-foot Weekender travel trailer was stolen from a Denis Road residence on June 28. Photo courtesy Campbell River RCMP
Thieves haul 20-foot travel trailer away in the middle of the night in Campbell River

Campbell River resident Armande Black painted these shoe rocks to commemorate the First Nations children found buried at the Kamloops Residential School and placed them on a boulder on the beach at 492 South Island Highway. Somebody removed them and Black would like them put back. Photo by Armande Black
Campbell River woman shocked her tribute to residential school children removed

Rose Archie, one of the founders of Nations Skate Youth, teaches a participant during the organization’s skateboarding camp at Homalco First Nation on July 1, 2021. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Nations Skate Youth stops in Homalco for skateboarding workshop