Smoke billows from the Donnie Creek wildfire burning north of Fort St. John, British Columbia, on Sunday, July 2, 2023. The young Ontario firefighter who died last week in British Columbia has been identified as Zak Muise in an online obituary and tribute by the firefighting contractor he worked for. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Noah Berger

Smoke billows from the Donnie Creek wildfire burning north of Fort St. John, British Columbia, on Sunday, July 2, 2023. The young Ontario firefighter who died last week in British Columbia has been identified as Zak Muise in an online obituary and tribute by the firefighting contractor he worked for. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Noah Berger

Firefighter killed in B.C. identified as Zak Muise of Kelowna

Muise, 25, wsa killed while helping battle massive Donnie Creek wildfire in northeastern B.C.

The firefighter who died last week in British Columbia has been identified as Kelowna’s Zak Muise.

In an online obituary and a tribute by the firefighting contractor he worked for, Big Cat Wildfire shared a photo of Muise in his uniform and called him a “vital member” of one of its crews.

The 25-year-old died Friday, July 29 as he helped battle the massive Donnie Creek wildfire in northeastern B.C. RCMP have said he was killed when his heavy-duty ATV rolled over a steep drop on a gravel road in a remote area about 150 kilometres north of Fort St. John.

Muise is from Ontario and attended Fleming College in Peterborough, Ont, where he studied to be a carpentry technician. In 2021, he moved to Kelowna and would take part in local half marathons and spend time up at Big White Ski Resort.

It was in 2022 when he changed his career path to become a firefighter.

A brief online obituary posted on the website of a Waterford, Ont., funeral home in the name of his family says Muise is survived by his parents and five older siblings. It says Muise was “loved by many,” and the family is grateful to all firefighters and other first responders “who are still fighting.”

It says a funeral is scheduled for later this month in Simcoe, Ont., and that a public memorial in B.C. is also being planned.

A fundraiser for the Canadian Critical Incident Stress Foundation has been launched in Muise’s honour.

The organization provides support, education and training for first responders, veterans and their families and runs a camp for families and children coping with loss.

Muise was a contracted firefighter working to fight the nearly 6,000-square-kilometre Donnie Creek blaze in the province’s northeast — the biggest wildfire in B.C.’s history.

Muise’s Instagram page shows him enjoying time outdoors with family and friends, camping, snowboarding and golfing. Muise is the fourth Canadian firefighter to die this year fighting wildfires, and the second to die in B.C.

On July 13, 19-year-old Devyn Gale died while combating a wildfire near her hometown of Revelstoke, B.C., after she was struck by a falling tree.

“Our hearts go out to all the families of fallen firefighters,” Muise’s obituary says.

—with a file from Jordy Cunningham

READ ALSO: Firefighter dies battling B.C. wildfire; 2nd fatality this summer

B.C. Wildfires 2023

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. auditor-general hopes university cybersecurity audit sparks broad change

Just Posted

James Wood will be performing at an upcoming cul-de-sac show in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Rock the cul-de-sac in Campbell River

A Korean War Veteran speaks with North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney at a thank you banquet hosted by the Korean government. Photo courtesy Rachel Blaney
North Island-Powell River MP’s trip to Korea ‘reinforced the importance of remembering’

Quadra Island RCMP detachment. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
Driving infractions, theft and lost property: Quadra Island Report July 17-30

A GoFundMe campaign was set up for 21-year-old Colin-Dube Wheat in the wake of a July 14 stabbing in downtown Campbell River left the father with serious injuries. Now the organizers are offering refunds after he was stabbed again. Photo from Facebook.
Campbell River GoFundMe organizers offer refunds after victim stabbed again