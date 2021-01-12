Gold River firefighters who walked out in solidarity with fire chief after she was fired last week, returned to resume their duty at the fire hall. Photo courtesy, Gold River Fire & Rescue department

Gold River firefighters who walked out in solidarity with fire chief after she was fired last week, returned to resume their duty at the fire hall. Photo courtesy, Gold River Fire & Rescue department

Fired Gold River fire chief breaks silence, claims ‘wrongful termination’ by council

The fired chief implored firefighters who walked out in solidarity to ‘stay on and protect the community’

Most of the Gold River firefighters who walked out last week have returned to work at the fire department at the urging of their fired former fire chief, easing worries about fire protection for the community.

But the mystery of Lisa Illes’ sudden dismissal that caused them to hand in their pagers Friday remains and Illes is consulting a lawyer to contest what she considers a “wrongful termination” and get some answers.

“I don’t even know why I was terminated. So I will be reaching out to my attorney to get, specific infractions of why they terminated me,” Illes told the Mirror after she decided to break her silence on the matter.

Gold River terminated Illes’ contract on Jan. 8 with mayor Brad Unger saying that it was based on “human resources matters.”

READ MORE: Council fires Gold River fire chief

Around 19 firefighters walked out with her.

On Monday evening, Illes met with her former co-workers at the fire hall and “implored them to stay back and protect the community,” she said.

Illes also said that after serving in Gold River’s fire department for the past 11 years – of which the last four years were as fire chief – she was “disgusted” when the village terminated her contract.

She said that she has the “support” of her crew and the community and intends to “fight this.”

In the meantime she continues serving as the fire chief for the neighbouring community, Tahsis.

The mass resignations by Gold River’s firefighters raised concerns among community members about fire safety and and insurance.

Gold River mayor Brad Unger, said that an interim chief has been appointed and that they have “full coverage” from the fire department. He also said that this has “no effect on insurance at all.”

Neither Unger nor the Gold River Volunteer Fire & Rescue department were able to confirm the exact number of firefighters on the team as of Tuesday.

Jeff Rockwell, volunteer firefighter who worked with Illes for the past four years before she was asked to step down as fire chief said that most of the firefighters from the department were “surprised” by the sudden dismissal of Illes.

“The crew stands united in their conviction that a grave injustice has been done to chief Illes and are still, individually and collectively, processing shock and sadness at her sudden termination, which was to their eyes carried out in an altogether undignified and underhanded manner,” said Rockwell.

Rockwell also said that council members were invited to attend the meeting with members of the fire department and Illes at the fire hall Monday evening but no one showed up.

Gold River

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Researchers flag increase in COVID-19 cases in Canadian prisons, jails
Next story
Vancouver Island mom feels the pinch of school fees

Just Posted

Gold River firefighters who walked out in solidarity with fire chief after she was fired last week, returned to resume their duty at the fire hall. Photo courtesy, Gold River Fire & Rescue department
Fired Gold River fire chief breaks silence, claims ‘wrongful termination’ by council

The fired chief implored firefighters who walked out in solidarity to ‘stay on and protect the community’

A $100,000 contribution by the BC Marine Parks Forever Society will expand Octopus Island Provincial Park on the northeast side of Quadra Island. BC Parks photo
Province acquires more land for Octopus Islands Marine Park

When George Creek, president of the B.C. Marine Parks Forever Society, first… Continue reading

Campbell River residents head to the polls Feb. 27 to elect a replacement for new MLA Michele Babchuk on city council. Black Press File Photo
Nomination period now open for Campbell River municipal by-election candidates

City officially receives Ministerial Order allowing expanded access to mail-in ballots

Campbell River courthouse. Google maps
Listening to podcast while driving with your phone beside you not distracted driving, judge rules

Campbell River man appeals ticket, saying he was not touching the phone while podcast played

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney and Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan had a conversation on Monday with regards to the economic transition plan for Vancouver Island, following the minister’s Dec.17 announcement to phase out 19 Discovery Island fish farms by 2022 . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Fisheries minister and MP Blaney talk about economic transition plans for Vancouver Island re: fish farm decision

Suggestions involve holding an economic development summit for North Island with feds and regional stakeholders

COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, up to Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. records 519 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

360 people in hospital, 76 in critical care units

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A nurse prepares to give the first COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed in Edmonton on Dec. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Experts say stretching out time between COVID-19 vaccine doses in Alberta reasonable

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine’s label says doses should be given 21 days apart and Moderna’s calls for a 28-day gap

Michael Bonson, 33, of Nanaimo is wanted by police for several alleged offences, including assaulting a police officer and fleeing from police. (Photo submitted)
RCMP look for suspect who dodged Tasering attempt in alleged scuffle with officer in Nanaimo

Michael Bonson wanted after failing to appear in court to face assault charges

Nine legions on and around Vancouver Island received funding from Veteran Affairs Canada as part of the $20 million Veterans Organizations Emergency Support Fund. (The Royal Canadian Legion/ Facebook)
Comox, Quadra Island and upper-Island legions receive federal funding

The funding is part of the $20 million Veterans Organizations Emergency Support Fund

The barge sank again on Jan. 8 and is still resting under water. (Bill McQuarrie photo)
Twice-sunken barge will remain under water at Port McNeill marina until February

Community officials not happy with efforts to lift 80-foot two-storey American vessel

Health-care workers wait in line at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Socializing after the vaccine: Experts say shot won’t offer ‘free pass’ right away

Expect mask mandates, limits on gatherings, and physical distancing to continue at least through part of 2021

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Dix ‘very disappointed’ some Vancouver-area doctors jumped the queue for 2nd vaccine dose

Health officials say it is just a small number of doctors

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld (bottom right) lights a cigarette during a public school board meeting held via Zoom on Jan. 12. He was also seen drinking from a wine glass before his video feed cut out. (Screenshot)
Controversial Chilliwack trustee causes stir online after sleeping, smoking during Zoom meeting

Chilliwack school board also asked Barry Neufeld to resign due to controversial Facebook post

Most Read