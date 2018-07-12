Police are investigating a fire off West Main Road near Ucluelet that killed a woman and two pets on Wednesday morning. The area remained closed off at 2:40 p.m. Thursday afternoon and the investigation was expected to continue throughout the day. (Photo - Andrew Bailey)

Fire kills woman, 2 dogs on Vancouver Island

“The remains of what appear to be an adult person and those of two animals were located.”

A woman and two pets died in a fire near Ucluelet on Wednesday morning.

Police say the fire occurred at West Main Forest Road around 5 a.m. on July 11 and responders located what appeared to be the frame of a motor home, severely damaged by the fire.

“The camper’s owner reported that he was outside of the camper when it suddenly caught fire. A 50-year-old female and two dogs were inside at the time of the fire ignition,” a BC RCMP release states. “The remains of what appear to be an adult person and those of two animals, were located during scene examination. The identity of these remains have yet to be conclusively identified.”

The woman has not been identified by police.

Ucluelet RCMP are investigating with assistance from the Vancouver Island General Investigation Section and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit.

Police say the investigation is expected to continue through Thursday, but initial indicators suggest it is not a criminal matter.

Ucluelet Fire Chief Ted Eeftink told the Westerly News the fire was located outside the Ucluelet Volunteer Fire Brigade’s zone, but they received a task number through Coastal Fire to respond.

“The fire was about 200 yards around the vehicle,” he said. “The [Brigade] just put foam around it, contained the fire and waited for Coastal Fire,” he said.

He said a cause for the fire is unknown.

This story will be updated as soon as new information comes in.

