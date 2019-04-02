Fire engulfs Campbell River home

A fire fully engulfed a home on Leed Road in Campbell River Tuesday night around 8 p.m.
Unofficial indication from the scene is that the occupants of the house were removed safely. Firefighters were still fighting the fire past 9 p.m.
We will have more on this story as it becomes available.
Campbell River Fire Chief Tom Doherty watches his crew tackle a blaze on Leed Road Tuesday night. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Fire Rescue truck hoses down a house on fire on Leed Road in Campbell River Tuesday night. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror