Fire engulfs Campbell River home

Firefighters battle blaze in the south end of the city

A home on Leed Road is fully engulfed by flames Tuesday night. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

A fire fully engulfed a home on Leed Road in Campbell River Tuesday night around 8 p.m.

Unofficial indication from the scene is that the occupants of the house were removed safely. Firefighters were still fighting the fire past 9 p.m.

We will have more on this story as it becomes available.

Campbell River Fire Chief Tom Doherty watches his crew tackle a blaze on Leed Road Tuesday night. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror