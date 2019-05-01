A fire broke out at a mobile home at 1630 Croation Road on Tuesday afternoon. Image from Google Maps

Fire displaces resident from mobile home in Campbell River

Fire started on stovetop before spreading to wall, cabinets and ceiling, says fire chief

Damage caused by a fire has displaced a local resident from his mobile home, according to Campbell River Fire Chief Thomas Doherty.

The homeowner, who is now in the care of Emergency Support Services, was sent to hospital after the fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon, Doherty said in an email.

“The home did suffer fire damage in the kitchen as well as significant smoke damage throughout the home,” Doherty said. “The homeowner was transported to Campbell River hospital by paramedics to be assessed for smoke inhalation.”

When firefighters were dispatched to scene just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, they found smoke coming from a single-wide mobile home at 1630 Croation Rd.

The homeowner said he’d used a garden hose to knock down the fire, Doherty said. Crews quickly entered the home, where they contained the fire to the kitchen area.

Doherty said the fire was reported by a neighbour who noticed smoke, “rushed next door and advised the owner who was outside working in the yard.”

The fire was accidental and started on a stovetop before spreading to the wall, cabinets and ceiling, Doherty said.

