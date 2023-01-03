Fire destroys mobile home in Cowichan Bay

Fire destroys mobile home in Cowichan Bay on Jan. 13. (Submitted photo)
Fire destroys mobile home in Cowichan Bay on Jan. 13. (Submitted photo)
Fire destroys mobile home in Cowichan Bay on Jan. 13. (Submitted photo)
Fire destroys mobile home in Cowichan Bay on Jan. 13. (Submitted photo)
Fire destroys mobile home in Cowichan Bay on Jan. 13. (Submitted photo)

A mobile home in Cowichan Bay was destroyed by fire in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Rob Grossman, chief of the Cowichan Bay fire department, said the mobile home in the Lambourn mobile home park was fully engulfed by fire when firefighters arrived.

He said no one was in the trailer at the time, as the homeowner was away.

Grossman said reports of propane tanks exploding at the site have not been confirmed, and several propane tanks on the property found so far had not exploded in the fire.

“We have no idea what started the fire at this time, and the investigation is ongoing,” he said.

“Crews from the Mill Bay fire department assisted us for about an hour as we got the situation under control, so there were 17 firefighters (and four trucks) dealing with the fire at the height of the blaze.”

fire

Previous story
About 1,500 bags still stranded at YVR following B.C. storm
Next story
B.C. fruit, berry growers now have to pay workers more

Just Posted

Vancouver Island residents won big in lottery draws in 2022. (Black Press file photo)
This is how much Vancouver Island residents raked in with lottery wins in 2022

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Poachers, unwanted persons and wellness checks: Quadra Island Report, Dec.26 – Jan. 1

Autumn Lott at Gilman’s point, Mt. Kilimanjaro, Tanzania. At seven years old, she’s the youngest Canadian to have ever summitted the infamous peak. (Francesca Lott photo)
Good news stories from 2022 to reflect on in 2023

With an abundance of salmon in 2022, Helen Sandy enjoys the process of smoking salmon at her home in Sugar Cane near Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
2022 in photos: Here’s what our reporters captured