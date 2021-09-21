Fire department responds to auto fire

A Campbell River Fire Department crew after extinguishing a car fire off the Island Highway around noon on Sept. 21, 2021. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.

The Campbell River Fire Department made short work of a vehicle fire that happened around noon on Sept. 21 off the Island Highway in Campbellton.

The department received the call at around 11:50 a.m. of a compact sedan on fire in the lot north of the highway, just west of Maple Street. The fire was responded to shortly thereafter with a single engine and crew.

It did not take long for the fire to be extinguished, said Fire Chief Thomas Doherty, in an interview.

“It was a pretty quick knock down for the crew,” he said.

The fire allegedly started while the car was being driven along Island Highway.

“The story we got from the crew was that the gentleman was driving northbound, and a vehicle behind him actually started honking, alerting him that the vehicle was on fire,” he said. “He then pulled off into the empty parking lot.”

No injuries resulted from the fire.

When a fire starts in the engine compartment, it could be due to the electrical system or a small fuel leak, said Doherty. The department gets a few of these fires each year, he added.

“If you’re getting maintenance done, or you’re doing your own maintenance on your vehicle, just be cautious when you work around the electrical components and the fuel systems, obviously,” he said. “That’s typically where we start to see some of the issues arise.”

