Just before 3 p.m. June 3, the Campbell River Fire Department received a call about an unattended camp fire about 500 metres from hydro lines on Argonaut Road that was reported to be spreading. City of Campbell River photo

Fire department called to extinguish unattended campfire along Argonaut Road

Comes a little more than a week after an extensive brush fire in the same area

A little more than a week after an extensive brush fire in the same area, the Campbell River Fire Department was called to extinguish a camp fire that had been left unattended along Argonaut Road.

Just before 3 p.m. June 3, the fire department received a call about an unattended camp fire about 500 metres from hydro lines that was reported to be spreading.

“The fire was next to a remote bike trail, and crews had to hike quite a distance to reach it,” says fire chief Thomas Doherty. “We had the advantage of BC Hydro being in the area with the access gate open, which helped crews get there as quickly as possible.”

By the time crews arrived, the fire was approximately one metre by two metres. After extinguishing the fire, crews remained on the scene to monitor the area and ensure the fire would not rekindle with dry conditions.

“Especially in these hot, dry and sometimes windy conditions, we are again reminding everyone of the danger of leaving any open flame unattended. To prevent fires from spreading, it’s extremely important that people properly prepare and fully extinguish recreational fires,” Doherty says. “Key steps include building an appropriate fire ring to contain a camp fire, and making sure they’re fully extinguished before you leave.”

At this time, recreational fires are still permitted, but the fire department is closely monitoring conditions. Fire bans could be put in place if the weather continues to be hot and dry, which places the Campbell River area in a high risk of wildfire.

RELATED: Coastal Fire Centre banning Category 2 fires on Thursday at noon

For more information on fire safety visit www.campbellriver.ca/fire. Find provincial fire ban information here http://bcfireinfo.for.gov.bc.ca/hprScripts/WildfireNews/Bans.asp

RELATED: Should B.C. already be implementing province-wide fire bans?

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Queen, world leaders honour veterans to mark D-Day anniversary
Next story
Oil tanker ban off B.C. will divide country, Senate committee says

Just Posted

Campbell River Ravens peewee lacrosse team takes gold

Ravens beat Kelowna 6-3 during Pop Styles Tournament in Port Coquitlam

Campbell Riverites boogie for a cause at Denim and Diamond Country Hoedown

Annual event raised funds for Campbell River and District Association for Community Living

Fire department called to extinguish unattended campfire along Argonaut Road

Comes a little more than a week after an extensive brush fire in the same area

Surprise field trip for Campbell River class to visit classmate

Jorden Andrew has been in treatment since last fall but he and his class visited Science World

Sayward School among finalists for new playground

Voting through June 23 for BCAA’s Play Here contest

Parents of B.C. man missing for 3 months under mental health act plead for information

Ryan McAuley has not been seen since Feb. 15

RCMP investigate KKK-inspired image on Coquitlam liquor store website

There have been no arrests or charges at this time

VIDEO: B.C. man builds backyard obstacle course for ‘American Ninja Warrior’-style event

Langley man was inspired by television show to build tribute

Ultra-luxury ship makes inaugural call to northern B.C. port

Three cruise ships in seven days to call on Northland Terminal in Prince Rupert

Premier joins B.C. veterans to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day

Ceremonies recall Allied assault on Juno Beach in Normandy

Sixth grey whale found dead off B.C. coast in 2019

Marine mammal response team and Coast Guard are in the waters off Centennial Beach

1,700 cans, 526 oz of whiskey, helicopters but no arrests at B.C. village house party

RCMP say no laws were broken at the ‘rather large’ party

Humans unknowingly eat 100,000 particles of plastic per year, says new UVic study

Micro-plastics smaller than sesame seeds

Vancouver Island resident suing municipality for $250K over contents of stormwater creek

Homeowner taking Town of Comox to Supreme Court in $250,000 lawsuit

Most Read