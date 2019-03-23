The Cona Hostel in Courtenay caught fire Saturday morning. (Scott Stanfield/Comox Valley Record)

Fire crews battle large blaze at Courtenay hostel

Courtenay Fire Chief Don Bardonnex said nobody was injured

A fire broke out shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday at the Cona Hostel in Courtenay. Bystanders could be overheard saying flames were billowing out of second-floor windows.

Firefighters contained the blaze from each side of the building, which sits next to the Courtenay River by the 5th Street Bridge. Breathe Health Collective operates out of the ground floor on the Anderton Avenue side of the wood-frame building.

Courtenay Fire Chief Don Bardonnex said nobody was injured.

“All the occupants are out,” Bardonnex said at the scene. “ESS (Emergency Support Services) is taking care of the occupants.”

He said the fire started on the second floor ‘alpha side,’ which is the street side of the building.

“We had flames coming out of the alpha and the delta side on arrival. Crews knocked it down. It’s an old building so it takes a bit to get it out, but the knockdown was easy. We had 27 firefighters on scene…We also have Cumberland Fire, and our Station 1 doing a standby because we had multiple incidents happening at this time.”

It’s up to the insurance company to determine if the building is a writeoff.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
1,300 cruise ship passengers rescued by helicopter amid storm off Norway’s coast
Next story
Province announces $18.6 million for B.C. Search and Rescue

Just Posted

Strathcona Regional District looking at pay hikes for board members

The Strathcona Regional District board is planning on a pay raise. At… Continue reading

City still fighting for long-term plan for Snowden

Another letter from the province without ‘tangible response’ spurs mayor to request in-person meeting

Willow Point Summer Market back for third go-round

Now accepting applications for ‘anything and everything,’ but specifically in need of entertainers

Carihi fly fishers earn invite to National Championship

10 students will travel to Maple Ridge next month, but they need your help to get there

Storm sweeps Saanich in semifinals

Despite starting well after the other semi-final series, the Storm now has to wait….

Stolen Bentley spotted going wrong way down highway found in Summerland

The car has been recorded going the wrong way on the Coquihalla, found two days later

Fire crews battle large blaze at Courtenay hostel

Courtenay Fire Chief Don Bardonnex said nobody was injured

1,300 cruise ship passengers rescued by helicopter amid storm off Norway’s coast

Rescue teams with helicopters and boats were sent to evacuate the cruise ship under extremely difficult circumstances

B.C. university to offer first graduate program on mindfulness in Canada

University of the Fraser Valley says the mostly-online program focuses on self-care and well being

Province announces $18.6 million for B.C. Search and Rescue

The funding, spread over three years, to pay for operations, equipment, and training

Late-season wave of the flu makes its round in B.C.

BC Centre for Disease Control reported 50 per cent jump in flu cases in first weeks of March

Tofino’s housing crisis causing some to seek shelter at the local hospital

Tofino’s housing crisis is pushing the town’s ‘hidden homeless’ population into the forefront.

Sentencing judge in Broncos crash calls for carnage on highways to end

Judge Inez Cardinal sentenced Jaskirat Singh Sidhu to eight years

2 fires in Victoria caused by cigarettes prompts warning from deputy fire chief

Two separate fires caused by cigarette butts were avoidable

Most Read