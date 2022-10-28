Langford Fire Rescue investigates after an Oct. 27 blaze damaged the patio of a Millstream Road brewery. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Fire chief credits 911 callers with saving Island brewery building

Cause unclear after late-night brewery fire in Langford

Quick calls to 911 likely saved a Langford brewery building says Fire Chief Chris Aubrey.

Langford Fire Rescue was called for a fire at Millstream Beverage Company on Oct. 27 around 10:20 p.m. Aubrey said.

The first Langford firefighters on scene discovered a fire on the roof of an outdoor patio and were able the quickly knock down the blaze before it spread into the building. In total 15 firefighters from Langford, Colwood and View Royal departments attended the call. After dousing the initial blaze, they inspected the area and found minimal damage to the building, but Aubrey noted the fire was clearly headed that way.

Fire investigators were on scene Friday trying to pinpoint the cause, focusing on an outdoor heater.

An early estimate pegged damage at about $10,000 to $20,000. While the adjacent Loghouse Pub was still open, no one was on the Millstream Beverage patio at the time, and no injuries were reported.

